Looking to find the perfect place for your child’s birthday party?

Planning a children’s party can be stressful, but luckily there are plenty of places in Dubai to help you out. In fact, many children’s birthday party places will do all the planning and clearing up for you, so all you have to do is send out the invites. With no shortage of fabulously inventive children’s activities, you’re spoilt for choice whether you’re throwing a small bash or an over-the-top extravaganza for the whole school.

From go-karting to pizza-making and everything in between, here is our list of the best kids’ birthday party ideas in Dubai:

Al Barari Playground

Nestled in the stunning surroundings of Al Barari, this is the ideal spot for an adventure and nature-filled pool day. The birthday packages include access to all the amenities including the splash pad, mini beach play area, tree houses, zip lines, as well as themed decorations, games with the party hostesses, and party food. You can choose between five venue options from an outdoor gazebo area to an indoor venue with waterfront views. Prices start from Dhs119 per child.

albarariplayground.com

Oli Oli, Al Quoz

Have fun while learning at experiential play museum in Al Quoz, Oli Oli. The interactive space features eight fun-filled galleries across two floors including Water, Air, Cars & Ramps, Toshi’s Nets, Future Park, Incredi-Balls, Toddler Gallery and Cars & Ramps. Fuel up on the healthy party food with a 30-minute birthday ceremony included. Prices range from Dhs130 (free play) per child to Dhs145 (guided play) per child Monday to Thursday and Dhs150 (free play) to Dhs165 (guided play) Friday to Sunday.

Oli Oli Building, Al Quoz, Dubai. Children aged 2 to 11. Tel:(04) 702 7300. olioli.ae/birthdays

X Park Jr Dubai

For the little adventurers and animal lovers, this shaded outdoor barn is the perfect party place. X Park Jr offers a two hour birthday package which includes access to the entire park, petting zoo, and a birthday cutting ceremony. Kids can explore nature, get their hands dirty, learn about small animals, and have fun in the splash pad. Other add ons include pony rides, arts and crafts, face painting, and animal feeding starting from an additional Dhs10 per child. Food is charged separately and must be ordered from the café.

X Park Jr, 35A Mizmelah Street, Next to Kite Beach, Umm Suqueim, Jumeirah, Dubai. Children 1 to 12 years. Dhs100 per child, two hours. Tel:(0)54 582 5561, xdubai.com

Aqua Parks Leisure

It wouldn’t be a party in Dubai without making the most of the gorgeous weather. For those who want to celebrate under the sun, this inflatable water park on Kite Beach is a perfect choice. Aqua Parks Leisure is ideal for children aged three and above, with plenty of fun obstacles, slides, and games, plus a beautiful tent set up on the sand for celebratory snacks.

Aqua Parks Leisure, Kite Beach, Dubai. WhatsApp: (0)502428128. @aquaparksleisure

Leo & Loona

This epic indoor play area, located in Dubai Festival City Mall, will keep the children entertained for hours. Leo & Loona is designed for children aged between three and 10 years old and features pedal go-karts, trampolines, climbing walls, a foam pit, a ball pool, a magic sandbox, space rockets, glow-in-the-dark slides, and more. There are four ‘banquet rooms’ which can accommodate a party of up to 12. Children can choose from a dinosaur-themed room, a Marvel-themed room, an airplane room, or a grown-up city-inspired room. Party packages also include professional animators, workshops, party food, and a trendy dining area for the parents.

Dubai Festival City Mall, second floor (opp. Fabyland), Dubai. Monday to Thursday, 10am to 11pm. Friday to Sunday, 10am to 12am. Dhs179 weekdays, Dhs229 weekends. Tel:(0)4 894 7117. leoloona.ae/party

Kidzania

Designed for children ages four to 16, Kidzania in Dubai Mall is a 7,000-square-metre city of fun with over 40 activities for children to tackle. Inside, children can tackle real-life scenarios, role-play different jobs and even earn special ‘Kidzania’ currency (KidZos). The party packages start from Dhs1,560 for eight children and two adults and includes full access to Kidzania and KidZos based activities, 50 KidZos each, 45 minutes in dedicated ares with party host, e-invitations, birthday badge for celebrant, and a dedicated welcome counter. Add ons include piñatas, face painting, marching band parade, balloon decorations, and more.

Kidzania, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. dubai.kidzania.com

Trampo Extreme, Nakheel Mall

This trampoline park located in Nakheel Mall features the UAE’s biggest indoor cave, climbing wall, soft play area, and trampoline dodgeball zone for the kids to explore. The birthday package includes grip socks, a cake-cutting ceremony, party food, one hour of supervised entertainment, and 30-minutes in the private party room with host. You can even customize the birthday package with additional activities and live entertainment like piñatas, party bags, and a puppet or magic show.

Trampo Extreme, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Children 2 to 14 years. Minimum of 10 per party. Tel:(0)4 580 4411. Prices vary: trampo-uae.com

TEPfactor, JBR

TEPfactor challenges groups to work together to solve a number of challenges around the ‘cave’. Navigate in teams through 21 rooms and, if you complete them all, you could also take home a big prize on your special day. They offer a number of party packages for those who crave a little extra adventure, with kids aged eight to 12 playing from Dhs79 and 13+ from Dhs99.

TEPfactor Dubai, Bahar Plaza, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Sun to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thurs to Sat 12pm to 1am, from Dhs79 per hour. Tel:(0)56 404 0802. tepfactor.ae

Pizza Express

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PizzaExpressUAE (@pizzaexpressuae)

Pizza is a bit of a universal favourite, so this pizza-making party offered by Pizza Express is a great way for little ones to have fun and learn cooking skills as they make their own creations. They’ll get a choice of ingredients, a glass of apple or orange juice and a chef’s hat and apron. Of course, once cooked, they’ll be able to tuck into their delicious pizzas.

Various locations, Dubai. Dhs68 per child, two hours. Tel:(0)4 441 6342. pizzaexpress.ae

Go-karting, Dubai Autodrome

This one’s for the little thrill seekers. Dubai Autodrome offers an exciting day out for all ages, offering the chance for people to discover their racing driver dreams. Their indoor space Kartdrome is perfect for when the weather gets too hot, and the younger ones can enjoy it too with carefully monitored karting sessions designed for kids aged 7 to 12. They have two types of packages where you can choose between karting or laser tag, or both. All activities include marshals, mechanics, helmets, race overalls, gloves, safety cover and laser equipment. Prices for go-karting start from Dhs97 per child while laser tag starts from Dhs106 per child.

Dubai Autodrome, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 9am to 9pm. Children 7 to 12 years. Tel:(0)4 367 8700. dubaiautodrome.com

Splash ‘n’ Party, Al Safa

If you’ve been to a few children’s parties in your time, it’s likely that one of them has been at this kids’ aqua park. Splash ‘n’ Party have an impressive range of options to make each and every birthday party personalised and stand out from super heroes to under the sea themes. Their main branch is in Al Safa, but they also have an inflatable water park on Kite Beach as well as the option to rent inflatable activations for your own garden or space. Party packages include 1 hour 45 minutes splash park access, party meal, e-invite, and one party coordinator.

Splash ‘n’ Party, Al Safa 2, Street 8A, Villa no. 1, Jumeirah, Dubai. Children 1 to 12 years. Weekdays Dhs99 per child. Weekends Dhs120 per child. splashnparty.ae

The Happy Box, Alserkal Avenue

For all the young Picasso’s out there, get creative with The Happy Box parties at Alserkal Avenue. Children will get to take part in a number of arts and craft activities from decorating headbands, t-shirts, slime, and more activities that are customised based on chosen theme and age of child. Food and drinks are not included in this package but there are plenty of nearby cafés to grab a bite afterwards.

The Happy Box, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Seven days a week. 2 hour party. Dhs140 per child. Children 3 to 11 years old. thehappybox.ae

iFly Dubai, City Centre Mirdif

Soar to new heights with this totally exhilarating experience. iFly Dubai is a definite must-try and a little different from the usual birthday ideas. Little ones will be taken up 4-meters in the air and held against gravity so it feels like they’re flying. Birthday packages include two flights per child (for a total flight time of one minute per flight), one-on-one training, and flight gear.

iFly Dubai, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai. Birthday package for eight children Dhs1,280 weekdays and Dhs1,600 weekends. Children 3 years and above. Tel:(0)4 231 6292. iflyme.com

Air Maniax, Al Quoz

Air Maniax is one huge indoor inflatable park and warrior course fun for children (and parents) of all ages. With a 15,000 square-foot area, this insane play area features an assault course, toddler area, zipline, slides, foam pit, and laser frenzy. Children will have access to the whole park, an exclusive party room, Air Maniax socks, party food and drinks.

Air Maniax, 16 street, Al Quoz 1, Dubai. Children minimum of 94cm height to enter. Tel:(0)4 348 8981. airmaniax.com/parties

Dubai Ice Rink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dubai Ice Rink by Emaar (@dubaiicerink)

The Dubai Ice rink is perfect for a more active birthday party. Kids can glide along the ice with glee, supervised by a coach followed by a birthday announcement and song played for the special birthday boy or girl. Party bookings should be a minimum booking of ten, plus birthday boy/girl goes free!

Dubai Ice Rink, Ground Level, Dubai Mall, Dubai, daily 10am to 10pm. Dhs130 per child. Tel:800-38224-6255. dubaiicerink.com

Dubai Bowling Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DBC | Dubai Bowling & Arcade (@dubaibowlingcenter)

For an action-packed afternoon, Dubai Bowling Centre (DBC) has a number of different packages and themes for all ages to enjoy. With a huge arcade, bowling lanes, dedicated party rooms, and professional party hosts, DBC will ensure you have an unforgettable party experience.

Dubai Bowling Centre, Al Quoz 1, Meydan Road, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 339 1010. bowlingdubai.com

Images: Social