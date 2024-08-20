Reacheth for thine lasers…

Classical music and certain types of EDM (particularly trance) just go together. The dramatic build-ups, the multiphonic layering, the synths, the drums, the bittersweet symphonies, neck-creeping goosebumps, the transcendent highs and atmospheric drops. If he’d been born into today’s world, I can borderline guarantee Motzart would be knocking out some filthy psytrance on his Soundcloud page.

Requiem in Slay Minor

This synergy is explored in tracks like Teistso’s Adagio for Strings, Martin Garrix’s Pizza, Apashe’s Lacimosa, and High Contrast x Underworld’s Two Hundred and Thirty Eight Days. But why stop at samples?

Iconic London club and dance music phenomenon, Ministry of Sound is bringing a very special experience to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena this November. Ministry of Sound Classical celebrates the ‘Greatest Moments in Dance Music’ with a full orchestra, conducted by David Mahoney.

On November 9, ravers are invited to descend on the entertainment venue for an evening of ‘big fish, little fish, Fabergé box’. The event is being brought to Dubai by MAC Global and celebrates 30 years of Ministry of Sound excellence, with tickets from Dhs199.

Find out what happens when you put the biggest club anthems of all time through a philharmonic finishing school. Tracks like The Chemical Brothers’ Hey Boy Hey Girl, Dario G’s Sunchyme, Faithless’ Insomnia (imagine the drop on this), and Fatboy Slim’s Right Here, Right Now.

Pump up the cello

Talking about the announcement, Dan Goldberg, MAC Global co-founder said: “Ministry of Sound has been the home of dance culture since the 90s, and we’re bringing that same vibe to Coca-Cola Arena – albeit with a twist. Hearing the all-time biggest club anthems re-imagined with a full orchestra in a classical style is going to be epic.”

You can now register for pre-sale on the coca-cola-arena.com website. Pre-sale tickets will go live on Thursday, August 22 at 8am. The general sale will then launch on Friday, August 23 at 8am.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Saturday November 9, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: provided