Dubai Metro expansions, new bridges, cycling tracks, and so much more, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) are implementing huge plans to enhance the infrastructure of the city. And they just announced a new roadworks project on a really important road which could affect your travels.

To further enhance the #Dubai infrastructure, #RTA informs you of an expected delay on the Dubai – Al Ain Road under the fifth intersection with Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road in both directions, daily on weekdays from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, starting from August 9 until September 9, 2024,… — RTA (@rta_dubai) August 8, 2024

Announced via official social media channel X, RTA informed its followers about ‘expected delay on the Dubai – Al Ain Road under the fifth intersection with Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road in both directions.’

The roadworks are set to take place over weekdays from 10 pm to 6pm from Friday, August 9 to Monday, September 9, 2024.

It further added that the Dubai – Al Ain Road will be fully closed from August 9 for two weeks over the weekends from 1am to 10am.

RTA urged the public to plan their trips accordingly to avoid delays.

The authority suggested some alternative routes as follows:

For those coming from Al Ain: Traffic will be directed to the free right exit onto Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road towards Hatta, making a U-turn at the first roundabout towards Dubai.

For those heading from Dubai: Traffic will be directed to the free right exit onto Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road towards Jebel Ali Port, making a U-turn at the first roundabout towards Al Ain.

