It’s set to cut travel time down to three minutes…

It’s about to get a lot easier to get to and from Dubai Harbour… Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the construction of a new two-lane bridge connecting Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour.

The mega road project, spanning 1500 metres, is capable of carrying 6,000 vehicles per hour and is set to cut traffic congestion and dramatically reduce travel time to the harbour from 12 minutes to three minutes.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the infrastructure of road networks to meet the needs of Dubai’s urban expansion and demographic growth, and the… pic.twitter.com/15WqvjgU4U — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 4, 2024

“The bridge extends from the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road (near the American University in Dubai) to Dubai Harbour Street. It passes by the intersection of Al Naseem Street with Al Falak Street and crosses over the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street up to Dubai Harbour,” explained HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“The project also includes surface improvements at four intersections along the bridge: the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road, the intersection of Al Falak Street with Al Naseem Street, the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street with Al Naseem Street, and Dubai Harbour Street.”

Located between Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island, Dubai Harbour boasts the most advance cruise terminal and largest marina in the region. The exciting waterfront destination is home to a number of licensed bars and restaurants including Bar Du Port, L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, and stunning new day-to-night beach club, Be Beach.

rta.ae

Images: Dubai Media Office