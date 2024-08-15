Great spots to cheer on your team…

Looking out for some venues to watch the English Premier League in Dubai with your mates? There are great options here in Dubai where you can cheer for your team fuelled by great food and drink deals.

Here are 10 places to watch the Premier League in Dubai

Bedrock

Bedrock Dubai at Pier 7 is the big kid playground. Live games take place on their 20 screens, and if you want it on the action, have a go at their state-of-the-art darts and their well-known indoor golfing area – ‘The Bunker’. To welcome the footie action on August 16, 17 and 18, you can get a pint for Dhs25. AUG 16th / 17th / 18th!!

Bedrock Pier 7, Dubai, Marina, Tel: (0)4 578 1668 @bedrockdxb

Buffalo Wings and Rings

Your favourite wing spot in Dubai is showing the games in its DIFC and JLT branches on giant screens and multiple screens across its venue so you don’t miss a second of the action. And of course, you can pair your cheers with their weekly specials from Wing Wednesday, Slider Sunday, Monday Madness and more.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, DIFC Level C, Liberty House, Tel: (0)4 359 6900, JLT Lake Level, Cluster U, Tel: (0)4 321 6112, dubai.bwr-intl.com

McCafferty’s

With an unmistakable feel of Ireland and screens aplenty, this is a great spot in Dubai to cheer for your team and get a real feel for proper Irish craic. The walls are adorned with traditional signs and artefacts, there’s live music and the menu has plenty of delicious pub grub you can pair with cold pints.

McCafferty’s, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 599 3623, @mccaffertysjvc

McGettigan’s JLT

Round up the mates and head to McGettigan’s JLT. The venue is screening the Premier League games and you’ll have delicious bites and sips to ensure you have a good time. On August 16, head to the venue early and grab pre-match pints before kick-off at 11pm.

McGettigan’s JBR, The Walk, Lobby Level, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 318 2580. @mcgettiganspubs

Spike Bar

Kick off the Premier League in Dubai in style this weekend with a pre-match party at Spike Bar at Emirates Golf Club on August 17. Expect a spread of the famous Roast Dinner buffet with dishes from roast black Angus sirloin, honey-glazed pork gammon, corn-fed baby chicken and more. You can watch the match on screens across the clubhouse and restaurant. Brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm.

Big Build Up Brunch, Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club, Al Thanyah 3, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Aug 17, prices from Dhs199, Tel: (0)4 417 9842, dubaigolf.com

Sports Café

JA The Resort’s Sports Cafe is live-streaming all the games on a big screen in the comfort of a large, air-conditioned tent. You can pick from a Dhs160 beer bucket, or get chicken wings and a pint for Dhs75, fish and chips plus a pint for Dhs99, or ribs and a pint for Dhs110. A DJ will keep the night alive every evening from 7pm, and on Friday there’s live entertainment, too.

Sports Cafe, JA The Resort, Mina Jebel Ali, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 814 5604, @jatheresort

The Huddle

For brunch fans wanting to watch the football action on a Saturday, you can tack on an evening brunch as well at The Huddle Al Barsha. The All Star Late Brunch starts at 8pm featuring a platter of bar bites and includes three hours of unlimited beverages for Dhs149. Expect the bar’s signature favourites from crispy onion rings to juicy JD wings, dynamite shrimps and more. Besides the entertainment on-screen, there’s live entertainment by Latino duo, Tempos

The Huddle Al Barsha, Citymax Hotels, Barsha, Dubai, brunch every Sat 8pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)50 100 7065, @thehuddleuae

The Stables

Catch all the live action while savouring classic British cuisine at this iconic British gastropub. On the menu, you’ll find hearty pies, fish and chips, and much more. Want a more premium experience? There are two VIP areas which can accommodate 12 guests and it’s priced at Dhs200 per person.

The Stables, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)54 417 7028, @thestablesdubai

TJ’s Gastro Pub

Award-winning TJ’s Gastro Pub at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is offering some cool deals you can enjoy as you watch the games. There’s a pizza or burger with a pint for Dhs99, a bucket of beer for Dhs130 and a beer tower for Dhs175.