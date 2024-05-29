Bookmark this page for all your sporting needs…

Dubai is full of countless sports bars and we are no stranger to all the different kinds of sports that are broadcast across the city year-round. Which is exactly why it’s always so important to know exactly which sports bars will be streaming your preferred sport in Dubai. So whether you’re looking to watch the footie, cricket, Formula One, rugby or any possible sport in between then you’ve come to the right place.

Here are 14 of the best sports bars in Dubai.

71 Sports Bar

This sports bar offers a little bit of something for everyone. A place for golfers and non-golfers to kick back and enjoy live sports, a round of pool or simply a drink with friends after a round of golf. They have also just announced a new menu.

71 Sports Bar, Trump International Golf Club, DAMAC Hills Dubai, open daily from midday to 1am. Tel: (0)4 245 3988, @71sportsbar

The 44

The mancave-esque sports bar has loads of activities for you to get involved in. There are competitive games like darts, bowling and pool. They also have a great terrace and a Live BBQ night on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8pm to 12am, which includes your choice of BBQ, two sides and house drinks for only Dhs85. Naturally, the sports bar has many screens that are guaranteed to be streaming all your favourite sports.

The 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Sun to Thur, 4pm to 3am Fri and Sat 12pm to 3am, Tel:(0)54 581 1758 @the44dubai



Bedrock

Bedrock Dubai at Pier 7 is the big kid playground. Live games take place on their 20 screens, and if you want it on the action, have a go at their state-of-the-art darts and their well-known indoor golfing area – ‘The Bunker’. Best of all, this is one of the sports bars in Dubai that will be streaming both the F1 and the footie across their many screens.

Bedrock Pier 7, Marina, Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sat 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 578 1668 @bedrockdxb

BFF

BFF in Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate has plenty to offer. Foosball, pool tables plus golf and football simulators are available for some half-time fun and flat-screen TVs are dotted around the venue for all your sports-watching needs. They also have a pulldown projector for the premier league games. As for food, their burgers are great for a post-pool meal.

BFF, Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate, 1pm to 3am on Sat and 3pm to 1am on weekdays and Sun. Tel: (0)52 177 7541 @bffdxb

Buffalo Wings & Rings

Buffalo Wings & Rings is dedicated to bringing you the best deals in town across its branches in JLT and DIFC. Not only are the meals and drinks delicious, but they’re also pocket-friendly, so while you’re watching any of your favourite sports, happy hour drinks deals and more make it the perfect spot to head to.

DIFC – Level C, Liberty House, Tel: (0)50 247 1226/(0)4 359 6900, JLT- Lake Level, Cluster U, Tel: (0)50 961 8122/(0)4 321 6112. @buffalodubai

Garden on 8

Located on the eighth floor of Media One Hotel, garden on 8 is a fantastic terrace bar that serves up craft beers, and good food, and is the perfect place to catch any of your necessary sporting events. Don’t forget to head there for their daily happy hour that runs from 4pm to 8pm. They also have a garden roast on Sundays from midday.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Media City, open daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 427 1000 @gardenon8

Icon

Icon Bar and Lounge in Dubai Media City has reopened its doors with a new look – just in time for the new season. The two-level venue is packed with 26 TV screens which means you’ll be able to get every angle of the footie, F1 and more. There’s even a family-friendly space with a garden area downstairs. Upstairs, the after-work crowd can chill with a drink or two after a busy day. The menu has also been revamped, and if you’re heading here on the weekend you can indulge in a breakfast menu from 8am to 12pm.

Icon Bar and Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tel: (0)4 366 9111. radissonhotels.com

Kickers

Kickers located in Dubai Sports City is a well-known watering hole for any and all avid sports fans and pool players. With happy hour beverages daily from 12pm to 6pm, house spirits as low as Dhs19.50 and a view that overlooks the floodlit football academy that often hosts local club games, you are surrounded by sports and different games at all times.

Kickers, Sports Village Dubai Sports City, open 1pm to 2am on weekdays and 12pm to 2am on weekends and on Fri. Tel: (0)4 448 1001, @kickersportsbar

Offside

It comes as no secret at this point that Offside has revamped its location. Flat screen TVs adorn the walls so rest assured your favourite racers and teams will be on and chasing some sort of ball.

Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel The Walk JBR, Mon to Thur 4pm to 3am and Fri to Sun 12pm to 3am. Tel: 056 522 0219 @offsidedxb

Pitfire Pizza Dubai Hills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pitfire Pizza Dubai (@pitfirepizzabakers)

The pizza in Dubai that we all know and love not so recently has opened a licensed outlet in Dubai Hills Business Park, and while yes they are still serving up all of their quintessentially delicious pizzas the bar area at the centre of the restaurant has three screens above it that play all your favourite sports throughout the day. That means you can grab a hot honey margarita and some delicious garlic knots while you watch the game.

Pitfire Pizza, Dubai Hills Business Park, Dubai Hills, Sun to Wed 12pm to 11pm, Thu to Sat 12pm to 12am. @pitfirepizzabakers

Spike

Looking for a local that is perfect for catching all the matches? Well, look no further than Spike. With 16 screens scattered across the clubhouse, they have all the bases covered. With international cuisine, enjoy a wide range of items such as burgers, pizza, and curries. If sports aren’t exactly your thing then feel free to enjoy their terrace which has lovely golf course views.

Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills, open Sun to Thu midday to midnight, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (0)4 417 9842 dubaigolf.com

The Underground

A quirky London Underground-themed bar delights guests with British-style pub grub and more at Habtoor Grand Resort. They have a whole host of specials to take advantage of. Don’t worry they do have screens across the venue to ensure you can catch your favourite sports match.

The Underground, Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Al Falea Street, Jumeirah Beach, open daily midday to 3am. Tel: (0)4 399 5000 habtoorgranddining.com

TJ’s

A local watering hole for many in the JLT neighbourhood. At TJ’s you’re promised incredible vibes, and all your sports bar needs to be catered to. The laidback spot is perfect for a pint while watching the football, or catching up with friends after a long day at work.

TJ’s, Taj Hotel, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Al Thanyah, open Mon to Thu 11am to 12am and Fri to Sun 11am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 574 1111 @tjs.dubai

Topgolf

We know how it may seem, but why would you go to one of Dubai’s favourite driving ranges to watch sports? Well, for some it may come as a shock but there are in fact two dining venues within Topgolf. The one we’re most interested in at this stage is the sports bar at Topgolf Dubai that comes with a massive projector that shows all your favourite games, all day, every day.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Hills 2, open Mon to Thu 12pm to 2am, Fri to Sun 1oam to 2am. Tel: (0)4 371 9999 @topgolfdubai

Wavebreaker Beach and Grill

This is the perfect sports bar for anybody who loves a beach bar too… Here you can enjoy pool and beach access for only Dhs129 which is also fully redeemable on food and drinks. They also have huge LED screens outdoor so it’s really a two-birds-with-one-stone situation.

Waverbreaker Beach and Grill, Hilton Dubai Jumeriah, The Walk, Jumeriah Beach Residence, open daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319, @wavebreaker_jbr

Images: Supplied