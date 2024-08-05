K-pop fans assemble!

Suho, the leader of one of the most popular K-Pop boy groups in the world – EXO, will be performing in Dubai on Friday, September 20, 2024, at The Agenda. The three-hour show will begin at 7pm and will go on until 10pm.

Suho has already performed in Dubai before where he drew in scores of K-pop fans to one location when he performed at Dubai Festival City Mall back in 2022.

Suho, whose real name is Kim Jun-myeon, is a key figure in the popular South Korean boy band. He is known for his smooth vocals and charm and he alone has 10.9 million followers on his official Instagram. Exo has 10.5 million followers.

He has been a crucial member of the band but also has solo work. You may recognise his songs from his hit album Self-Portrait which propelled him to his fame.

When he performs in Dubai, fans can expect a mix of Suho’s solo tracks and even some EXO classics. To back him up, there will be spectacular stage effects, and choreography.

Ticket details

If you’re a K-pop fan, we don’t have to tell you that this is one show you don’t want to miss.

You can find all the various tickets available for the show below, but be quick as one category has already sold out:

General admission (standing): Dhs340

Crazy Front Row (standing): Dhs600

VIP Package: Dhs1,200

Crazy Front Row + Sound Check Access: Dhs700

Balcony (early entry and seated): Dhs460

Balcony Kings Row (seated): Sold out.

Balcony (seated): Dhs380

VIP Boxes: Dhs380

You can purchase your tickets here.

Do note, that if you are bringing little ones, certain categories will only accept children above the age of 12 and others above the age of six – so check in advance before you add to cart.

Suho Concert x Welcome to Suhome, The Agenda, Dubai Internet City, Dubai, September 20, 7pm to 10pm, ticket prices from Dhs340, @agendadubai

Images: Getty Images