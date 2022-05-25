Additionally, a new IMAGINE show will launch featuring one of the singer’s latest songs…

K-Pop fans, if you have plans for May 27, you may need to push it back by a bit in order to see Suho – one of the biggest Korean music sensations, perform live at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Suho is a renowned South Korean singer, composer, actor, and one of the vocalists of the K-Pop boy group EXO (one of the most popular K-Pop boy groups in the world). The artist is in the city to perform for fans with a five-piece band at the mall’s Festival Bay.

The concert is free to attend and will take place at 8pm. Show up well in advance to secure a spot and avoid disappointment.

Suho, whose real name is Kim Jun-Myeon, will perform songs from his latest mini-album Grey Suit.

And there’s more to delight K-Pop fans…

Although Suho will be performing for one day, the K-Pop star will be present at Dubai Festival City Mall on May 28 to launch a new IMAGINE show.

The cool show will feature Suho’s Hurdle (to be confirmed). The song will come to life to wow K-pop fans with a display of lasers, lights, and water in sync with the melodies of Suho’s catchy tune. Since its release on YouTube, the video has amassed four million views.

Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Dubai Festival City Mall stated, ‘We are excited to offer our guests performances by yet another popular artist along with a brand-new show by IMAGINE. This enthralling show by IMAGINE paired with genius musical talent demonstrates the heights of entertainment achieved at Dubai Festival City Mall, offering nothing less than the best for our guests.’

