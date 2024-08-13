Jump into horrors, challenges and more…

You’ll find an indoor attraction pretty much anywhere in Abu Dhabi. When it’s game rooms, challenges and indoor experiences you’re after, we’ve got you covered. Here are 5 amazing Abu Dhabi game rooms for all ages.

Solve your way through the Cube Challenge Room

This is an ultra-snazzy concept at Reem Mall, and the idea is simple. You solve, climb, and score your way through a series of exciting challenges, spread across a total of 32 exciting rooms. Each room presents a new type of challenge (you could be tyre-swinging one second, and solving math the next), and is designed for team problem solving. Once you’re all set up at the registration desk, tasks like the red rope challenge will have you ducking, bending, and dodging obstacles that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief. Other rooms will also have you testing skills like physical balance as you try to stay firm above a pyramid. For the young un’s, or those of us that just want to blow off some steam, there are the universally loved favourites like taking free kicks in football and firing shots out of a slingshot for pure amusement.

Other rooms also have participants of all ages trying their hand out at basic but long-winded mathematical problems, identifying musical notes and more. We admittedly thought this bit was more educational, and fun at the same time, like a huge selection of board games they stock right at the front.

Cube Challenges, Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, from Dhs125. Tel: (0)50 996 4036. @cube_challenges_abu_dhabi

It’s Game Over, at The Galleria Al Maryah Island

While Game Over features nine escape rooms to work through, we were warned about its lifelikeness prior. If you’re a movie buff, or a fan of live stage shows, this could be the spot for you to test your limits at. Known for its realism and the multitude of popular genres it allows participants to step into, you’ll be dealing with situations such as horror, mystery, and adventure, that will have you sucked in at once. Popular cinematic brands like Pirates and Alice in Wonderland also feature as themes, for fans of these enormously popular franchises. The entrance and general layout of the facility are somewhat comparable to the Cube, but once you’ve taken five steps into the first room, you’ll realize yourself transforming into Indiana Jones himself, with a mission on your mind.

Game Over Escape Rooms and Board Games, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, from Dhs220 (for two). Tel: (0)2 635 8743. @game_over_abu_dhabi

Plot the ideal jailbreak at Prison Island

If you’re like us, you’ve watched a certain television series or two, at some point, that might’ve made you wonder what life in orange was like. This place is nowhere near as menacing, it’s a fun, recreational facility to drop for an evening and forget about the ‘real life’ world. The facility incorporates participants of all tastes and aptitudes, and is home to over 26 prison cells that will see could even see you getting your mug shot taken. Remember all those neat tricks like scaling a wire fence and climbing down pipes you’ve watched on television and thought were easy? This just might be your time to give it a go for yourself.

Prison Island, Abu Dhabi Mall, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10 am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12pm, from Dhs99. Tel: (0)58 819 9176. @prisonisland.ae

Enter a whole new world at Pixoul Gaming

At Pixoul Gaming, you’re dealing with matters of the future. This world-class VR location is illuminated in colours right out of a science fiction movie, and once you’re safely fitted in your magic-making glasses, you have 10 virtual scenarios to pick from and participate in. Popular experiences that have the masses lining up include Battle Rush, Mach 6 Racer, Para Shift and CryoGenesis, an experience that will have you seated in what resembles, you guessed it, a cryogenic pod. Bright neon lights and symmetrical angles capture your fancy the entire time you are there. During some moments, you could feel like you’re there to conduct an experiment. During others, you’ll feel like you are it. If you’re more inclined to do a throwback and look to yesteryear, head to the top level where you can launch good old Hadokens, go ghost-hunting on a grid, and do so much more.

Pixoul Gaming, Al Qana, Rabdan Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Wed 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, Sun and Thurs 10am to 11pm, from Dhs268. Tel: (0)2 418 6699. @pixoulgaming

Bounce Abu Dhabi

When it’s time to desert your stresses, Bounce Abu Dhabi at Forsan Central Mall is the perfect spot to let loose. From trampolines to slides, it’s got it all, with plenty of fun for all ages.

Bounce Abu Dhabi, Forsan Central Mall, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 10am to 10pm, Sat and Sun 10am to midnight. @forsancentralmall