Funnybones galore: All the comedians coming to the UAE

Get ready to laugh out loud…

In need of a few laughs? You’re in luck because we still have plenty of top-notch comedians set to perform in the UAE. If you’re ready to pack the rest of the year with fits of giggles, then these standup comedians are not to be missed.

Abu Dhabi

Matt Rife When: October 27, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena Matt Rife is known for his lighting-quick wit and unpredictable humour on stage and will entertain fans through hilarious interactions that are often described by comedy lovers as being refreshing, yet relatable. Expect roasts, clever wordplay, observational humour and more starring in his shows. His current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so don’t forget to grab your tickets as soon as possible. Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, 12pm, livenation.me Dubai Tom Alban When: August 31, 2024

Where: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Tom Alban brings his signature storytelling style and infectious humour to Dubai this August. His hilarious comedic talent has seen him headline at renowned comedy clubs in the UK. He even hosts his own show called Comedy Punks and he’s multi-talented as well starring in theatre productions such as Singin’ in the Rain and One Man, Two Guvnors. The night is posted by Imah Dumagay, GCC’s first Filipina stand-up comedian and opening the show will be Arab-Irish comedian Sahar Ali. Prices start from Dhs100. Tom Alban: Validation, Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Aug 31, tickets from Dhs100, Tel: (0)56 611 2719, @artforalluae Paul Chowdhry When: October 6, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

Stand-up comedian Paul Chowdhry will make his welcome return to Dubai for the first time in four years. The outrageously funny British Indian comedian, actor and writer has received a multitude of awards and accolades for his sensational style of comedy, which has seen him become known as one of the funniest men in stand-up. His Live Innit 2019 tour became a global sensation in August 2019, bringing the lols to living rooms across over 200 countries. He’s previously sold out the 10,000-seater Wembley Arena, which means if you want some guaranteed lols, you don’t want to miss him.

Paul Chowdhry live at Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Oct 6, tickets from Dhs195. dubaiopera.com