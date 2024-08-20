fbpx
Funnybones galore: All the comedians coming to the UAE

Culture
Performances
Things to do
Aarti Saundalkar
17 minutes ago

Get ready to laugh out loud…

In need of a few laughs? You’re in luck because we still have plenty of top-notch comedians set to perform in the UAE. If you’re ready to pack the rest of the year with fits of giggles, then these standup comedians are not to be missed.

Abu Dhabi

Matt Rife

Matt Rife

When: October 27, 2024
Where: Etihad Arena

Matt Rife is known for his lighting-quick wit and unpredictable humour on stage and will entertain fans through hilarious interactions that are often described by comedy lovers as being refreshing, yet relatable. Expect roasts, clever wordplay, observational humour and more starring in his shows. His current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so don’t forget to grab your tickets as soon as possible.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, 12pm, livenation.me

Dubai

Tom Alban

Tom Alban

When: August 31, 2024
Where: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Tom Alban brings his signature storytelling style and infectious humour to Dubai this August. His hilarious comedic talent has seen him headline at renowned comedy clubs in the UK. He even hosts his own show called Comedy Punks and he’s multi-talented as well starring in theatre productions such as Singin’ in the Rain and One Man, Two Guvnors. The night is posted by Imah Dumagay, GCC’s first Filipina stand-up comedian and opening the show will be Arab-Irish comedian Sahar Ali. Prices start from Dhs100.

Tom Alban: Validation, Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Aug 31, tickets from Dhs100, Tel: (0)56 611 2719, @artforalluae

Paul Chowdhry

Paul Chowdhry

When: October 6, 2024
Where: Dubai Opera

Stand-up comedian Paul Chowdhry will make his welcome return to Dubai for the first time in four years. The outrageously funny British Indian comedian, actor and writer has received a multitude of awards and accolades for his sensational style of comedy, which has seen him become known as one of the funniest men in stand-up. His Live Innit 2019 tour became a global sensation in August 2019, bringing the lols to living rooms across over 200 countries. He’s previously sold out the 10,000-seater Wembley Arena, which means if you want some guaranteed lols, you don’t want to miss him.

Paul Chowdhry live at Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Oct 6, tickets from Dhs195. dubaiopera.com

Uncle Roger

uncle roger

When: October 7, 2024
Where: Dubai Opera

Comedic sensation, Internet personality and everyone’s favourite uncle, Nigel Ng is making his way to Dubai this October to perform at Dubai Opera. The Malaysian stand-up comedian and content creator, based out of London, will be taking the stage on October 7 this year as part of his latest live comedy tour, The HAIYAA Tour. Tickets are priced from Dhs195 per person. Purchase them here. Are you ready for some ‘emotional damage‘?

Uncle Roger, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Oct 7, tickets from Dhs195, livenation.me

Vittorio Angelone

When: October 18, 2024
Where: Theatre by QE2

Vittorio Angelone is one of comedy’s fastest-rising stars and is fairly new in the comedy business but he has already cultivated a huge online following. He has worked with fellow comedian Mike Rice and is a regular guest on Have A Word Podcast. Join others as you giggle and laugh out loud when he performs this October on the QE2.

Vittorio Angelone, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Oct 18, tickets from Dhs150, platinumlist.net

Ardal O’Hanlon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Theatre by QE2 (@theatrebyqe2)

When: October 19, 2024
Where: Theatre by QE2

The Irish funnyman returns to Dubai for the first time in over five years this October showcasing his Irish humour on stage at the Theatre by QE2. The comedian will be making a pitstop in the city as part of his The Showing Off Must Go On worldwide tour on October 19. He is the star of shows such as Father Ted and Death in Paradise, and he was recently seen in Taskmaster and Would I Lie to You. Ticket prices start from Dhs195 and can be purchased here.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Oct 19, from Dhs195, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

Romesh Ranganathan

When: October 25, 2024
Where: Coca-Cola Arena

British comedian Romesh Ranganathan is coming to Dubai for the very first time. In typically sarcastic fashion, the actor and comedian announced his tour via an Instagram video that he would be bringing The Hustle tour to Dubai for the first time later this year. This new show will see Romesh put his signature observant comedy to a string of human conditions. Answering the big questions, with a comedic spin, expect him to tackle things like: are people inherently good? Is hustling the key to success? He’ll be examining all this – while providing no real answers, according to Coca-Cola Arena’s website. Tickets for the gig are on sale now, priced from Dhs195 for lower-tier silver, ranging up to Dhs350 for gold floor tickets.

Romesh Ranganathan, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Oct 25, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Jake Lambert

When: November 9, 2024
Where: Theatre by QE2

Jake Lambert is making a pitstop in Dubai as he goes on his first national tour. The comedian hits the stage telling stories about navigating through everyday life, why he has a fear of being normal, and questioning our need to ask strangers what breed their dogs are. Name sound familiar? He’s been supporting Michael McIntyre on his worldwide tours. Under-16s will not be allowed entry, and 16 to 20-year-olds need to be accompanied by an adult over 21. Ticket prices start from Dhs150.

Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Nov 9 at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm), Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

Images: Getty Images and supplied 

