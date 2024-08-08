14 beach clubs in Dubai to enjoy night swims this summer

Has your favourite beach club closed for the summer? Don’t worry, you can keep the party going and (still beat the heat) with late night swims in Dubai at these bangin’ beach clubs. Here are seven beach clubs where you can go for a night swim in Dubai this summer.



Azure Beach is offering an exciting evening swim from 8pm to 11pm. Hosted exclusively on Sunday evenings, this package priced at Dhs150 is fully redeemable on food and refreshing beverages.

Azure Beach Dubai, Rixos Premium, JBR, Sun, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150 fully redeemable, Tel: 052 777 9472, @azurebeachdubai



The iconic desert oasis Terra Solis is now offering guests the opportunity to head down to the venue every Saturday to make the most of their pool during the summer with incredible night swims. Starting Saturday, June 8 – you can make the most of the party hotspot with nightly swims that are accompanied by weekly resident DJs, live entertainment and more. The evening prices start from Dhs150 and are all fully redeemable.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali – Lehbab Road, Dubailand, every Sat from June 8 to July 13, from Dhs150, Tel: (0) 4 459 8300, @terrasolisdubai

Kyma

Kyma, the much-loved beach club on Palm West Beach is doing pool night weekends this summer. Starting this Saturday, the club will host pool nights on Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm onwards. You can lounge on the sunbeds or swim in the pool with a DJ spinning tunes live. There’s an infinity pool and cabanas as well – that sounds like a great night to us.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Fridays and Saturdays, from 7pm, Tel: (04 666 5999) @kymabeachdubai

Cloud 22

This sky-high exclusive pool club is offering exciting night swims to beat the heat – Moonlight Sessions by Cloud 22 will take you through Thursday to Saturday, every night from 7pm to 11pm. Indulge poolside in delicious, refreshing bites, sip on creative drinks and wade in the shimmering waters under the starlit sky.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Thurs to Sun, 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 426 2700, @cloud22dubai

AURA Skypool

AURA Skypool’s Night Swim experience invites you to revel in the stunning ambiance of the rooftop pool, but under the cover of a beautiful night sky. Available every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 8pm to 11pm, the night swim is your chance enjoy the magic of AURA Skypool at the very best time of day in these summer months.

AURA Skypool, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues, Fri, Sat, 8pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 566 2121, @auraskypool.dubai

La Ville Dubai

This boutique hotel in the heart of City Walk is the urban escape you need, and with the night swim offer, there is no time like now. The ‘Dip in the Dark’ offer is available every day until September 30, from 7am to 10pm, at Dhs100 per person for fully-redeemable F&B. Experience the serenity of swimming under the night sky.

La Villa, City Walk, Dubai, daily, until Sept 30, 7am to 10pm, Dhs100, Tel: (0) 4 403 3111, @lavilledubai

Maison de la Plage

Maison de la Plage’s new night swim offer is the moonlight dip of your dreams. Think luxurious sunbeds by the pool for Dhs250 with Dhs100 redeemable on the à la carte menu in the restaurant or for drinks by the pool. Available from till September 15, until 11pm.

Maison de la Plage, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, until Sep 15, 11pm, Dhs250, Tel: (0) 4 452 3344, @maisondelaplage_

Ginger Moon

This gorgeous Tulum-boho-inspired location is offering night swims, with a beautifully adorned pool deck and sweeping stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline. Experience this magic at night accompanied by bites, beats and minimum spend of Dhs250. The Moon Swim takes place every Thursday and Saturday throughout summer.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Thurs and Sat, 8pm to 12am, minimum spend of Dhs250, Tel: (0) 4 350 9998, @gingermoondxb

Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity is offering night swims and PARADISO Night Swimming, back this summer season. The super fun summer pool parties will take place every Saturday, with free entry for ladies, free entry Tropical Brunch daytime guests, Dhs100 for guys including 2 drinks, and couples and mixed groups door policy.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina, Sat, Tel: (0) 4 399 0009, @zerogravity

SAN Beach

SAN Beach have extended their pool access to until 9pm every day, because summer season is truly here. The extended access is available until July 31 so use this month to get in all the late night swims you’d like.

SAN Beach, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, until 9pm, until Jul 31, Tel: (0) 4 458 0499, @sanbeach.dubai

The 305

The 305, another one of The Club’s fine beach establishments, has a sunset swim offer, complete with pool access and a sun bed or restaurant seating, five drinks, one food dish and a beautiful Palm Jumeirah sunset view. Fridays and Saturdays for Dhs200. Cool off, indulge and have a great time after dark from 6pm to 9pm.

The 305, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs200, Tel: (0) 4 423 8322,@305dubai

One&Only Royal Mirage

At One&Only Royal Mirage, you can savour the season with a night swim at the Al Janoub Pool. From Thursday to Saturday, the adults-only pool will allow you to take advantage of the cooler evening temperatures with live beats of curated music and a special menu of poolside dishes. From 7pm to 11pm.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thurs to Sun, 7pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs250 minimum spend, Tel: (0) 4 315 2412, @ooroyalmirage

Barasti

Barasti Beach Bar’s pool is welcoming guests to enjoy tropical summer vibes, ice cold drinks and delicious bar bites. This night swim has a free entry, an goes from 9pm to 2am. For entertainment, you can watch live games from the pool and of course, the DJ will be spinning live beats all night.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, daily, 9am to 2am, free entry, Tel: (0) 56 992 2847, @barastibeach

Mare by Bussola

This chic adult-only pool and beach club restaurant is offering extended swimming pool hours until 10pm and will be taking place every Friday and Saturday, allowing guests to take a sunbed for an evening. You can also sample beverages, a menu of Italian cuisine and a soundtrack of live beats.

Mare by Bussola, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, twilight till 10pm, Fri and Sat, Dhs350 minimum spend, fully redeemable on F&B, Tel: (0) 56 994 7429m, @marebybussola