August, oh August…

The calm before the storm – that is August. While the temperatures continue to stay sweltering and no change is imminent any time soon, we can imagine your watchlists must be drying up from all that staying indoors. With a new month comes a new drop of titles on Netflix, our friend and saviour at this time. Binge away.

Series

Unstable: Season 2

Cast: Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Rachel Marsh

Genre: Comedy

Launching: August 1

Ellis pushes his reluctant son toward the spotlight at Dragon Industries as the biotech company’s success means new blood — and fresh rivalries.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4

Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda

Genre: Comedy/ Action/ Sci-Fi

Launching: August 8

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success.

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park

Genre: Comedy/ Romance/ Drama

Launching: August 15

This is the Netflix chick-flick – Emily’s life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she’s ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city — and man — of her dreams.

Films

Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein

Genre: Action/ Sci-Fi

Launching: August 2

Zack Snyder’s sci-fi saga expands with “Chapter One: Chalice of Blood,” a hardcore director’s cut about a search for warriors to defend a peaceful moon.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein

Genre: Action/ Sci-Fi

Launching: August 2

Rebels on a remote moon make an impossible stand in “Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness,” director Zack Snyder’s bigger, bloodier cut of his sci-fi saga.

The Union

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry Lorraine Bracco

Genre: Comedy/ Action

Launching: August 16

A New Jersey construction worker goes from regular guy to aspiring spy when his long-lost high school sweetheart recruits him for a high-stakes espionage mission.

Documentaries

Inside the Mind of a Dog

Launching: August 9

Embark on a delightful journey into the world of dogs in this documentary that reveals scientific and emotioN/Al insights about our lovable BFFs.

Untold: Sign Stealer

Launching: August 27

This documentary reveals how a Michigan football staffer with a talent for decoding opponents’ signs became embroiled in a major cheating scandal.

