The ultra luxury skyscraper is set to be completed in 2027…

Ever wondered what it’s like living in the clouds? The Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, set to be completed in 2027, will soon make that possible. This tower is set to be the world’s tallest residential building, with more than 100 storeys, located in Business Bay. With stunning views of Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and the Dubai Canal, it’s sure to make a wow-worthy impression on the city’s skyline.

The ultra-luxury residences will include two collections: The Sapphire Suite Collection (two bedrooms) and The Emerald Suite Collection (three bedrooms). For those seeking even more exclusivity, there will be five Billionaire Penthouses, each inspired by Jacob & Co’s high-end watches.

3 of 12

Inside, residents can enjoy amenities such as an infinity pool, luxury spa, gym, exclusive private member’s club, and in-house concierge services including private chefs, bodyguards, chauffeurs and chefs.

Jacob & Co, known for their luxury jewellery and watches, describe the skyscraper as ‘inspired by the impossible.’ For this project, they have partnered with Binghatti – an Emirati property development company in Dubai.

“We took inspiration from the complex horological movements that beat in Jacob & Co timepieces and we integrated them into the key elements of the tower. The diamond-shaped spires sitting at the peak of the tower are reminiscent of an actual crown, an ornament of unique finesse inspired by the design of Jacob & Co’s finely cut gems.” added Muhammad Binghatti, CEO and head of Architecture of Binghatti.

SEE ALSO: 8 Dubai mega projects we can’t wait to find out more about

Though the official height of the tower is still under wraps, the Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences will need to exceed New York’s Central Park Tower, which stands at 472-metres high, to claim the title as the world’s tallest residential tower.

Dubai is no stranger to breaking world records with its impressive architecture, including the Burj Khalifa which has held the top spot as the world’s tallest building since its completion in 2009.

binghatti.com

Images: Jacob & Co, and Binghatti Developers