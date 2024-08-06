We love this idea…

If you’re on social media and follow the very many non-profit organisations geared towards animal welfare, one of the thoughts that probably arises is, ‘I wish I could do more…’. The same thought crossed the minds of our friends at Deliveroo, and they have thought of a great way to help get some of these cute pets into fur-ever homes.

The online food delivery company has teamed up with Yanni Animal Welfare and launched the ‘Lend a Paw’ campaign to support its ongoing CSR efforts. Throughout August, if you order through Deliveroo HOP*, you will receive your groceries in a bag showing off more than just the Deliveroo logo.

The bag will now feature heartwarming photos of an array of pets looking for homes along with a QR code guiding customers on how to adopt or foster a pet from Yanni Animal Welfare.

The initiative is one of the very many ways Deliveroo Middle East is giving back to the community.

Speaking on the initiative, Prashant Talwar, Director of Retail & Grocery at Deliveroo Middle East said, “As we collaborate with more pet shops and expand our pet offerings, we’ve gained a deeper understanding of the challenges pets face in our community.”

He added that the insights encouraged them to team up with the animal welfare organisation to support pet adoption and fostering initiatives. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with such a dedicated association to help improve the lives of pets and their future families”, he added.

*Deliveroo HOP is a rapid grocery service from delivery-only stores.

About Yanni Animal Welfare

Yanni Animal Welfare was started by Dr Manal Almansoori after she adopted a gorgeous white kitten, Yanni (which. means God is gracious in Greek) after she found out about his abusive past. She realised there were a lot of animals who needed our help. And so, together with other wonderful human beings with a similar mindset, Yanni Animal Welfare was born.

Dr Almansoori adds that the decision for those looking to adopt is not a light one, and proper care and attention need to be put into it. In short, an animal is a family member, and must not be abandoned, dumped or put to sleep.

You can find out more about Yanni Animal Welfare and how you can adopt here.

