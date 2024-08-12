Martin Garrix is returning to Dubai for an epic gig at Atlantis, The Palm

Atlantis Live returns on November 16…

After a smash-hit gig to kick off Atlantis Live earlier this year, superstar DJ Martin Garrix returns to Atlantis, The Palm later this year. Taking to a purpose-built stage at Atlantis, The Palm on Saturday November 16, the Dutch DJ will bring his signature high-energy to an unforgettable open-air gig.

Early bird tickets are now on sale, with general admission priced from Dhs175. New for this gig, you’ll also be able to get your hands on golden circle tickets, with closer access to the performance and a dedicated separate entrance, for Dhs500. There’s also a new raised VIP viewing deck, with fast-track entrance and their own bars, where VIP tables come with a Dhs15,000 minimum spend. And while the gig is for those aged 18 and over, those aged 18 to 20 can enjoy access to exclusive fan zones near the stage. All tickets can be booked now via atlantis.com/whats-on/martin-garrix.

If you’re looking to make a weekend of it, there’s also a special gig-and-stay package, which gets you 10 per cent off rooms and suites, plus access to Aquavaventure World and The Lost Chambers Aquarium.

One of the world’s most talented and influential DJs, before performing at Atlantis in May, Martin Garrix last headlined in Dubai at the end of 2022, performing a sellout gig at the Coca-Cola Arena that December. Since debuting his smash-hit Animals in 2013, Garrix has enjoyed worldwide fame, releasing anthems like In the Name of Love, Scared to Be Lonely and There for You, all of which you can expect to hear when he returns to Dubai.

The whole production promises to be a next-level display of lights, lasers, pyrotechnics and mind-blowing effects, set to transport you right back to your favourite Euro festivals and clubs.

Party people, this is one you won’t want to miss…