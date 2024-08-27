This applies to several employees in the capital’s private sector…

Mothers in Abu Dhabi would’ve noted that Abu Dhabi has extended maternity leave for some Emirati mothers employed in the private sector to 90 days, earlier this summer. Now, we have more details for you.

As outlined by authorities, the 90-day maternity leave will be applicable to mothers who give birth from September 1 onwards, as part of the Emirati Family Growth Support Programme, which was introduced and whose rollout will happen until 2028.

The extended maternity leave has been introduced with the idea of giving new mothers more time to rest and recover, while spending quality time with their babies. While employees in the public sector have been entitled to a full 90 days of paid maternity leave, those in the private sector were only entitled to 45 days of fully paid leave and 15 days of half-paid time off.

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority will also assist new mothers as part of its Home Visit Service Initiative, which shall provide assistance during the first weeks of motherhood, with the aim of supporting parents’ well-being and monitoring the child’s growth and development.

All of the above ties into the Department of Community Development’s Emirati Family Growth Support Programme, which includes six key initiatives that support UAE nationals to marry and raise children, keeping with Abu Dhabi’s longstanding reputation as a family-friendly city, while focusing on the growth and stability of Emirati families.

