Discover Dubai one stop at a time…

Spotted these colourful Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) buses on the streets of Dubai? It’s not just to add a dash of colour to the otherwise red and white buses. It’s a touristic bus called the On & Off Bus – a new initiative which will allow residents and visitors to enjoy the very many landmarks and attractions of the city.

These particular buses will begin at Dubai Mall and passengers will be able to get to enjoy a visit to eight of Dubai’s key attractions.

The attractions are the Dubai Frame, Heritage Village, Museum of the Future, Gold Souk, Dubai Mall, La Mer Beach, Jumeirah Mosque, and City Walk.

According to the RTA, the bus will pass through nine stops across these eight landmarks in addition to Al Ghubaiba Metro, Bus and Marine Transport Station.

The buses will operate from 10am to 10pm with a frequency of 60 minutes. The journey through all the landmarks will take two hours.

How much does it cost? RTA stated that the fare would be Dhs35 per person, valid for the entire day.

According to Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at RTA, “The Dubai On & Off Bus will contribute to the integration of the public transport system in Dubai as it connects with other modes of public transport, such as the metro, marine transport, and public buses, especially at Al Ghubaiba station, which is a hub for metro, marine, and public bus services.”

We are sure it will be a popular option especially for tourists who are coming to Dubai, so make sure you share it with your family and friends.

This year, Dubai has welcomed over 9.3 million international overnight visitors. This growth is a nine per cent increase as compared to the same period last year and is a reflection of the strategic vision for growth in Dubai’s Economic Agenda. The main goal is for the city to become one of the world’s top three tourism destinations.

Images: Roads and Transport Authority