Time to par-tee…

Get ready golfing bros and babes, massive American golf and entertainment venue Five Iron Golf is making its way to Dubai, officially opening its doors on Friday August 30.

And this is just the first of six venues across the UAE.

Five Iron Golf is located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and is set to be the flagship location, sprawling over 32,038 square feet.

The venue features 17 top-tier simulators, where each bay includes Five Iron’s multi-angle camera system for swing analysis. Six of the bays are equipped with TruGolf Multisport technology, which will create a variety of sporting experiences.