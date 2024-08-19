Five Iron: Dubai's epic new entertainment destination opens on August 30
Time to par-tee…
Get ready golfing bros and babes, massive American golf and entertainment venue Five Iron Golf is making its way to Dubai, officially opening its doors on Friday August 30.
And this is just the first of six venues across the UAE.
Five Iron Golf is located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and is set to be the flagship location, sprawling over 32,038 square feet.
The venue features 17 top-tier simulators, where each bay includes Five Iron’s multi-angle camera system for swing analysis. Six of the bays are equipped with TruGolf Multisport technology, which will create a variety of sporting experiences.
Guests can also swing with top-of-the-line Callaway clubs whenever they book in. The venue also promises to be perfect for seasoned players or casual swingers alike to play and practice their backswings.
Amenities galore
View this post on Instagram
Five Iron Golf is also home to four bars, an outdoor bunker-themed bar, a nine-hole mini golf course and a VIP members-only lounge. Guests can also get involved indoors with a private pool and three simulators and a bar, an indoor putting green, work pods and table games. The list continues with a gym, a sauna and a locker gym.
Aren’t familiar with Five Iron?
The golfing destination seeks to welcome enthusiasts and novices, solidifying that golf can be for everyone. With a branch already open in Louisville Kentucky, Five Iron is preparing to open seven more locations in America before its expansion of an additional 20 venues worldwide.
More golfing fun
Also coming to Dubai is London’s famous crazy golf destination, Swingers. Set to open on Bluewaters island, Swingers is an adults-only venue with four nine-hole crazy golf courses, street food from renowned vendors, an extensive drinks menu for post-putt cocktails, and live DJs creating a party atmosphere.
Five Iron Golf, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, opening August 30. @fiveirongolf.uae
Images: Supplied