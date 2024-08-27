12 amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this September

Family shows, new brunches, a Michelin-lauded culinary experience and more…

With September – and the cooler season – around the corner, we’re looking forward to all the new things to do in Abu Dhabi in September 2024. From family-friendly shows to new attractions, events and foodie experiences, we’ve got the lowdown on the coolest things to do this month.

Here are 12 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this September.

September 1: Head to a family-friendly show

BBC Studios Kids & Family are brining very exciting Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show to Etihad Arena for 7 shows, and September 1 is the last day to see it live. Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes and get set to welcome the Heeler family to the UAE capital for the first time ever, in what is certain to be a hit for the whole family to enjoy.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 30 to September 1, from Dhs95. etihadarena.ae

Until September 8: Check out an equestrian exhibition

ADIHEX, the largest hunting and equestrian exhibition in the Middle East, opens its doors at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from August 31 to September 8. ADIHEX will feature a dazzling array of live acts, including unmissable experiences for hunting and equine enthusiasts, cultural exhibitions, stunning traditional performances and more. Only a few of the highlights you can look forward to this year will include a falcon auction, a horseback vaulting show that combines elements of gymnastics, dance, and horsemanship, traditional Arabian Bedouin chanting, liberty shows, archery skill displays, an Arabian Saluki beauty contest and much more.

ADIHEX 2024, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, August 31 to September 8, tickets from Dhs25, free entry for ages 12 and below. Tel: (0)2 444 6900. adihex.com

Saturdays in September: Jam out at the new JamRock Brunch

Ting Irie has launched an all-new weekend brunch from 2pm to 6pm on Saturdays, offering the ultimate Afro-Caribbean experience with the Ting Irie brand of good food and even better times. Packages start from Dhs145.

JamRock Brunch at Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, 2pm to 6pm, Sat, Dhs145 drinks only, Dhs199 house, Dhs299 premium. Tel: (0)2 886 7786. @tingirieauh

September 6 and 7: Indulge in a Michelin-starred dinner experience

Shangri-La, Qaryat Al Beri is hosting an exclusive four-hands dinner experience helmed by chefs Nicolas Isnard and Ludovic Turac, at their acclaimed French restaurant Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard. It takes place on both nights from 6pm to 11pm, priced at Dhs599 per person.

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 11pm, Sept 6 and 7, Dhs599. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @bordeaubynicolasisnard

Throughout September: Have the ultimate summer daycation at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

This luxurious daycation package is just what you need for the season. The experience is all-inclusive, with food and beverages and activities for the whole family. It’s priced at Dhs399 on weekdays and Dhs499 on weekends.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Corniche, daily 8am to 6pm, Dhs399 weekdays, Dhs499 weekends. Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Throughout September: Check out a new African-inspired bar

Brand new contemporary concept Savanna Sol is all lush tapestry and vibrant decor, and will whisk you away to a beautiful, immersive savanna filled with vibrant culture and the unique flavours of the region. Note, there’s a Dhs900 minimum spend for non hotel guests.

Savanna Sol, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)2 492 2222. @rixospremiumsaadiyat

September 12 to 22: Shake a leg with Chicago the Musical

Take a trip to the Windy City with this theatrical masterpiece, complete with song, dance and a true American legacy, at the Etihad Arena from September 12 to 22. Tickets from Dhs185.

Chicago the Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, September 12 to 22, from Dhs185. platinumlist.ae

Throughout September: Take the little ones on an adventure

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental has officially opened its Kids Palace, the ultimate escape for children aged between 10 months and 12 years. There are dedicated areas for different age groups and diverse learning activities, and also a children’s restaurant. Day rates inclusive of lunch are priced at Dhs720, while hourly rates are priced from Dhs90 for non hotel guests and Dhs40 for hotel guests.

Kids Palace, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, daily 8am to 6pm, from Dhs90. @mo_emiratespalace

Friday, Saturday and Sunday through September: Shop for local produce at a farmer’s market

Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi has a fun farmer’s market going every weekend throughout September, and it includes a series of fun, educational workshops. You’ll be able to discover the best of local agricultural and homemade products here, with the market serving as a great platform for Emirati farmers and producers to introduce you to their carefully produced goods.

Level 2, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Fri to Sun noon to 8pm throughout August. Tel: 800 707070. @reemmall September 26: Laugh out loud at a comedy night The Laughter Factory returns to the capital on Thursday September 26 for a night of almighty belly laughs and a trio of brilliant stand-up comedians. Gracing the stage at The Club will be brutally honest Canadian comedian Kate Barron, breakout British comedy star Farhan Solo, and Dubai Comedy Festival star Maher Barwany. Tickets are Dhs160. The Club, Mina Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Thurs Sept 26, Dhs160. platinumlist.net Throughout September: Check-in for a gorgeous island escape Anantara Sir Bani Yas has offers across its three exquisite resorts: Anantara Al Yamm Villa Resort, Anantara Al Sahel Villa Resort, and Desert Islands Resort & Spa. At Anantara Al Sahel Villa Resort, a staycation over summer starts from Dhs995 per person until September 30, which includes a stay in the safari-style villa (which comes with a pool) and breakfast. Kids under 12 can enjoy a complimentary stay. At Anantara Al Yamm, enjoy a night stay in a luxurious accommodation with breakfast. Going with kids under 12? They can dine for free. Lastly, at Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara, guests can enjoy a night stay for Dhs595 per person with free breakfast and a hard-to-refuse room upgrade. Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island, Al Gharbia region, Abu Dhabi, until September 30, rates from Dhs595. Tel: (0)2 895 8700. anantara.com

Until September 30: Enjoy a high-fashion beach club day

It’s your final month to enjoy the stylish summer takeover of Vilebrequin at Saadiyat Beach Club. Designer Vincent Darré and his team have adorned the beach club with an array of custom fabrics and hand-painted ceramics, splashing the venue with a little joie de vivre. But not straying too far from the locale, the vibrant colours and patterns draw inspiration from the golden beaches and perfectly blue waters, as well as the island’s treasured inhabitants, the Hawksbill Sea Turtle.