In case you’re wondering…

It feels like it’s been a while since we enjoyed a public holiday here in the UAE. So, if you’re like us, you’re probably wondering when the next long weekend is.

Next month, the UAE will celebrate Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawi, which in English translates to the birth of the Prophet. It is expected to fall on Rabi’ Al-Awwal 12, which corresponds to September 15, 2024. Sadly, however, it is a Sunday, so it may not be a long weekend.

When Islamic New Year fell on Sunday, July 7, no extra day off was given. However, we are waiting for official word from the authorities and we will only know closer to the date.

So, when IS the next public holiday in UAE this year?

It’s a few months away, but it is coming.

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1. In 2024, this is a Sunday. However, after this, the UAE celebrates National Day right after on December 2 and 3 (a Monday and Tuesday), and we usually get days off to celebrate. If we do, it will mean a long four-day break for those of us who normally have Saturday and Sunday off. We will confirm closer to the dates and when we get confirmation from authorities.

After this, the only next holiday we will have to look forward to is in 2025. As has been the tradition in recent years, Wednesday, January 1, 2025, will be a holiday so everyone can celebrate the New Year.

Hello, 2025…

We have a few months to go for 2025, and an article that appeared in Gulf News has revealed the UAE public and private sector holidays for the new year.

As usual, we will kick off 2025 with a holiday on January 1. It’s a Wednesday which means we will all enjoy a good mid-week day off.

Post this, it’s a bit of a wait until after Ramadan when we will celebrate Eid Al Fitr from Shawwal 1 to 3 (moon sighting dependent). Then it’s Arafat Day (Dhu Al Hijjah 9) and three further days for Eid Al Adha (Dhu Al Hijjah 10 to 12). Post this, there’s Islamic New Year on Muharram 1, Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday on Rabi Al Awwal 12 and UAE National Day in December 2025.

Some good news you need to be aware of…

With the announcement of the UAE public holidays of 2025 came a new resolution which will see changes to how certain public holidays are announced as of next year.

According to the resolution, if a holiday falls on the weekend, it “may be carried over by a Cabinet decision to the beginning or end of the week.” This applies to all UAE public holidays except for Eid. So, going forward, if a public holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, an extra day off would be announced for Friday or Monday.

The resolution also added that “local governments may approve any other official holidays not mentioned in this resolution for their government departments and institutions on special occasions or for any other reason.”

So, next year may also see the addition of further public holidays, which could be emirate-specific.