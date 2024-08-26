Special wishes for the little ones…

The summer holidays in the UAE are officially over, and little ones were sent off to school this morning. To help boost the little one’s spirits, the UAE Royals sent out best wishes on Monday, August 26, 2024, via their social media.

Here’s what they had to say…

UAE President

As the new school year begins, I extend my best wishes to students, teachers, parents, and all those working in the education sector. Education remains a cornerstone of our nation’s ongoing progress, supported by a comprehensive and advanced system that maximises learning,… — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) August 26, 2024

UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan via his official X channel stated, “As the new school year begins, I extend my best wishes to students, teachers, parents, and all those working in the education sector. Education remains a cornerstone of our nation’s ongoing progress, supported by a comprehensive and advanced system that maximises learning, encourages cooperation between schools and families, and integrates knowledge, values, and strong character while promoting the responsible use of AI and new technology.”

The UAE President’s message was also played across the UAE’s government and private schools before students went off to their classrooms.

He urged the students to be good role models and to respect and appreciate their teachers and parents. “You are the future of our nation, and education is an essential element of the UAE’s developmental journey in the present and future,” he added.

Sheikh Mohamed also highlighted the importance of using AI responsibly and urged students to preserve the values rooted in Emirati heritage. ‘These values should always guide our actions, both online and offline.’ he added.

Ruler of Dubai

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE also shared a video with a message on his social media X this morning.

بداية العام الدراسي .. بداية لحياة جديدة في مجتمعنا .. وانطلاقة لمسيرة علمية لأبنائنا .. ورحلة جديدة في بحور العلم والمعرفة لطلابنا .. نتفاءل ببداية العام الدراسي .. ونتفاءل بمدارسنا المليئة بكوادرنا المستقبلية التي نراهن عليها.. ونتفاءل بعام أكاديمي جديد يحمل الخير والعلم… pic.twitter.com/MHkUg3Vehn — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 26, 2024

The video shared shows Sheikh Mohammed’s meeting with students in the past. His message is one filled with hope for the students currently in school sharing ‘We are optimistic about our schools that are full of our future cadres that we are counting on and we are optimistic about a new academic year that brings goodness, knowledge and prosperity to all of us, God willing,’ Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai also shared a video with a message to students. As we usher in the new academic year in the UAE, we extend our heartfelt wishes to all students, teachers, parents, and support staff. With your dedication and hard work, this academic year will be filled with achievements, knowledge, and growth, driving our nation forward and… pic.twitter.com/TABdqXaW7B — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) August 26, 2024 The video shows a photo album which says Back to School showing photos of Sheikh Mohammed meeting and posing with students with an audio of his voice saying, ‘Education is our top priority. In the UAE, education is our primary focus. Let’s work towards advancing knowledge and education.’

Sheikh Hamdan’s message extends wishes to students, teachers, parents and the support staff. He addresses the students saying, ‘You are our hope and the foundation of our future—we wish you all the best in your endeavors.’

Ruler of Sharjah

HH Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah also shared a video on his official Instagram.

The video shows the Sharjah Ruler meeting and greeting students in the classroom.

It includes a sweet exchange between the Ruler and a sweet boy named Sultan. After learning the boy’s name, the Sharjah Ruler asks the boy, ‘What is Sultan? What does it mean?’. He tells the little boy, ‘Power’, and adds ‘Knowledge is power!’

At the end of the video, The Sharjah Ruler issued good wishes to students returning to school and asked that God bless them.

Featured image: Pexels