It’s time to touch gloves…

UFC Fight Night finally arrives at the Etihad Arena this weekend, and What’s On had the opportunity to hear from some of the top stars in the sport. Here’s everything they had to say before the big night:

Umar Nurmagomedov

In a press conference ahead of his fight with Cory Sandhagen, Umar said, “I’m preparing for this, I understand what I want and I’m ready for all the pressure.” Reflecting on Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov’s impact on his training, he continued, “I think I’m lucky to have a coach like Khabib, he’s tough and its very good for us. I think it will be very good for the legacy, (although) we don’t think about this – we just train and prepare for our fight, and try to win every single fight.”

Mackenzie Dern

“It’s so good to be here, Abu Dhabi has a special place in my heart.” said Mackenzie, ahead of her fight with Loopy Godinez. “I’m really enjoying seeing their investment in martial arts.” When asked for advice for aspiring female martial artists, she said, “Just be consistent, be brave and take the first steps. Once you feel comfortable, everything will start to flow.”

Shara Magomedov

“I’ve had difficulties preparing for my first two fights, without enough time. But now, with the opportunities that the UFC has given me, I’ve been able to prepare better and be in better shape, so I’m sure I will be able to put on exciting fights going forward.” Commenting on Saturday night’s fight with Poland’s Michal Oleksiejczuk, Shara expressed his enthusiasm: “I’m excited about this fight – it’s something that keeps me up, and I’m excited to go out there and show them what I can do.”

Tony Ferguson

Another hotly-anticipated contest tomorrow will be that between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chiesa. The veteran looks fit and is enthusiastic ahead of his fight, and had this to say to media in Abu Dhabi: “I feel strong, sharp and ready. Abu Dhabi has been awesome, and I’ve never seen one sport carry so many fans belonging to so many backgrounds. A UFC event is like a monster truck rally and concert rolled into one.”

Cory Sandhagen (Exclusive)

In an exclusive chat with What’s On before he steps into the octagon with unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov to headline this Saturday’s searing fight card, here’s everything the Sandman had to say…

What’s On: What do you love most about competing in Abu Dhabi?

Cory Sandhagen: I love the level of hospitality, the hotels. The crowds are great, they’re very sporting and love their fighting. It’s cool that Abu Dhabi and the surrounding region are becoming a part of the UFC.

WO: How are you feeling in terms of preparation and energy levels, especially returning after injury?

CS: My elbow feels good. Fight camps are fun in their own unique way and I’m in the thick of things. While I’m tired all the time, that’s kind of what it takes to get there.

WO: Do you have any favourite emerging markets for the sport?

CS: I think it would be awesome to expand into Japan, India, and Africa too. The UFC is doing a great job of bringing people together through the business, and I’m sure they’re going to keep going.

WO: Are there any other matchups that you’re looking forward to on the Fight Night card?

CS: There’s definitely some very good fights. I think it’s intriguing Nick Diaz is fighting again, kind of a curveball – but that’s pretty cool. As well, everybody loves Tony Ferguson, so hopefully he can get one in the win column.

