Electrifying English football action is back…

Yet another season of high-octane English football is almost upon us, and the What’s On team will be rooting for our favourite Nottingham Forest F.C. No matter who you support, the 33rd season of this iconic celebration of the world’s biggest sport can be enjoyed at these sports bars in Abu Dhabi.

Here are 10 sports bars to watch the English Premier League in Abu Dhabi.

McGettigan’s

One of the capital’s leading Irish pubs, McGettigan’s, at the luxurious Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi will be showing all the football action live. With a great selection of brilliant bites and beverages, make sure to stop by in your favourite football jersey.

McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Mon to Thu 3pm to 2am, Fri to Sun midnight to 2am. Tel: (0)2 698 8137. @dusitthaniabudhabi

C. Mondo

If you find yourself in the ADNEC area, witness all the action from the English Premier League unfold at Centro Capital Centre by Rotana’s C. Mondo. The popular Abu Dhabi sports bar will have you experiencing every thrilling moment, from start to finish on their big screens, as you round up the squad and head on over to enjoy super sporting action. Whether you’re a passionate supporter or a casual fan dropping in to see what all the noise is about, C. Mondo is guaranteed to be a safe bet.

C. Mondo, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, ADNEC Area, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, noon to 2am daily. Tel :(0)2 409 6515. @centrocapcentre

Cooper’s

Cooper’s at the Park Rotana Abu Dhabi will be showing all the football action live, so make sure you come down and feel the football spirit at this high-energy sporting spectacle. They’ll be streaming the games on several huge screens at the venue, and in addition to watching some super action unfold on the pitch, you can also enjoy the great sports bar fare that Cooper’s is known for in the capital.

Cooper’s, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, Sun to Wed noon to 2am, Thu to Sat noon to 3am. Tel: (0) 2 657 3325. @coopersabudhabi

McCafferty’s



One of Yas Bay’s liveliest venues is known for being a good time, all day, every day, seven days a week. So it should come as no surprise that the upcoming EPL season is slated to be just that and more. Descend on one of the capital’s leading Irish bars and sit down to catch all the footall action beginning summer, with screens aplenty. If the EURO 2024 contest was anything to go by, you’ll want to make a reservation and also get there early, because this bar is spacey and capable of accommodating up to 500 football-mad fans that will have energy levels at fever pitch. We’re lacing up our boots just writing this…

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)58 598 3623, @mccaffertysyas

Stills

Stills, at the Crowne Plaza on Yas Island, is a great sun-lit spot for an afternoon out at your local pub with great eats and refreshing drinks. Throw in some high-octane, European football action and you have the perfect mix. Enjoy celebrated specials such as their signature Polynesian burger and a winning selection of hops and beverages, as you watch all the action unfold on the pitch.

Stills Restaurant & Bar, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0) 2 656 3066, @stillsyasisland

Bridges

Bridges, one of the capital’s favourite sports bars at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, has you covered during sporting season, and whether you opt to pre-game or prefer to wait until play begins, you can elevate your gameday experience with a host of refreshing beverages and sports bar eats, as you enjoy elite football action.

Bridges, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, 4pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)2 654 3238. @fairmontbabalbahr

Porters

Get set to be swept away by the excitement of English Premier League action at Porters this summer, where elegant tournament-themed decorations, flags, and banners will set the stage for your experience. With big screens, extended happy hour timings, special rates on gourmet food and selected beverages, as well as exciting prizes to be won such as free food and drinks, staycations and more, the excitement at Porter’s is about to reach an all-new high. Speaking of exciting times at Porters, did you catch our piece on their exciting 12 hour brunch?

Porter’s, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs30. Tel: (0)56 685 0539. @portersabudhabi

Offside

Enjoy a high-energy atmopshere, refreshing beverages and bar bites all season long at one of Abu Dhabi’s most scenic destinations. Beachside marvel, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort houses Offside restaurant and gastropub, and with their brilliant beachside setting complementing all the action on-screen, this is one spot you should definitely consider.

Offside, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)56 522 0219. @offsidesaadiyat

Broadway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broadway Abu Dhabi – Restaurant & Bar (@broadway.uae)

Enjoy the best of the English football action, as you enjoy a flavourful selection of bites, drinks and a super Sunday roast here. Broadway at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental will have you enjoying theatrical elegance at a one-of-a-kind venue, as you dig in to dishes on their a la carte menu as well as with their weekly deals. Read our review here before you head over.

Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri 3pm to 1am, Saturdays 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @broadway.uae

Anti-Dote

The football action is best enjoyed when you head through the iconic Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi arch and into Anti-Dote, which prides itself on redefining the art of mixology as it presents timeless luxury with a contemporary twist. Experience a blend of innovative flavours and textures through refreshing beverages and bar fare, as you savour world-class sporting action all season long.

Anti-Dote, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Al Marina, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi