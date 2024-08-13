Who was going to tell me?

I think this should be widely available public information. Well, it already is, but it is lesser-known, because I had no idea that you can actually transform a shipping container into a full-fledged living unit in Dubai. And not just any house, but an upscale, luxurious one, fitted out with everything needed to make it fancy pants.

Shipping containers are shipped in a plenty into the city, given the large scale import-export situation, and turns out they have more than one use. There are dedicated companies in the country that will upcycle your shipping container for you, and besides being the coolest, most out-of-the-box (not literally in this case) choice of property, it has other benefits as well.

The recycling process is great for the environment – that’s a no brainer, but the numbers are very convincing. It is estimated that a standard shipping container of 40-foot size repurposed helps to save around 3500kg of steel. Of the millions of steel containers left discarded, this could be an extremely lucrative option, going hand in hand with the need for expanded housing.

It’s also a significantly cheaper option for the contractors, as they save on building materials, masonry and labour. In a city like Dubai, where a new development is announced far more than required, this could be a sustainable and eco-friendly approach to construction. And seeing as it’s a new market, the novelty of the concept will be at peak. People are always looking for the next trend to creep in.

One might assume that you’ll be restricted to a certain size and aesthetic with shipping containers, but this metal box can be just a building block if you wish so. From compact spaces to lavish apartments, all shapes and sizes can be achieved because if you want to expand the area, it can be easily done by stacking or welding together modular steel boxes.

In my Internet exploration of all things shipping container homes, I’ve seen some wild stuff. Double story duplexes, ensuite bathrooms, living rooms, kitchens, multiple bedrooms and all that jazz. The possibilities are endless. And not just homes – you can convert them into offices, cafes, retail outlets, student housing and more.

Images: Socials