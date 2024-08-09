Welcome to road safety class…

Sweltering summers are no novelty in the UAE. We’ve seen this pattern of weather since the beginning of our memories here, and somehow every year, the peak it touches is a shock to us. Perhaps because the highest temperatures keep reaching new highs (*sweats nervously* global warming and stuff, you know) and in times like this, not only are we under stress, so are our vehicles.

Exposure to heat while the engines are running, working hard to provide us with air conditioning can damage the engine. Here are some tips to keep your car health in optimal condition this summer.

Keep a keen eye out

Make sure to keep an eye out on the working of the car on a regular basis to catch any problems early on. Inspections are a really great way to keep checking up on the complete framework of the car. This summer the Dubai Police, as well as Abu Dhabi, will be offering free car inspections to drivers throughout the summer. All you have to do is show up to one of the AutoPro centres.

There is an increased risk of accidents during the summer, due to extreme rises in temperatures across the UAE. Some of the most common accidents during the summer are due to tyres bursting, and cars setting on fire, which can all lead to fatal outcomes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Police شرطة دبي (@dubaipolicehq)



As such it is important for drivers to make sure that their cars are serviced on a regular basis. The Dubai Police is offering free inspections until the end of August. Private car owners can use the services when they visit AutoPro centres across the UAE.

Park in the shade and use windshield covers

Parking your car in a shaded spot not only keeps you cool, but can keep your car cool and prolong its life. The sun’s rays could damage the exterior and paint of your car which could be costly to fix. Extreme heat could also heat up the interior of your car, like the steering wheel and leather seats, making it difficult to drive.

Having window shades in your car is a good idea in case you are unable to park your car in the shade. These shades will block out UV heat, keep the interior of your car from getting hot, and protect from any other damaging effects of the sun.

Check on your tyres

You can easily check your tyre pressure at any petrol station, with assistance from the staff if required. Keeping a check on your tyres is important because some of the most common accidents during the summer occur due to tyres bursting. This is incredibly dangerous during driving and can prove to be fatal. Most passenger cars have a recommended tire pressure between 30 and 35 PSI (pounds per square inch). When in doubt reference your car owner’s manual to learn the specifics on what your tire pressure range should be.

@rta_dubai

Images: Unsplash