The season is season-ing…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like creative workshops, evening brunches, parties, markets, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, September 27

Check out a new evening brunch

Cheers to the weekend… Starting this Friday, Fouquet’s Dubai invites you to an extraordinary evening brunch from 8pm to 11pm. Indulge in delicious French fare featuring unlimited hot and cold starters, a choice of main course, and delicious desserts, all with breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa. With live music and a DJ setting the vibe, it’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend in style. Unlimited beverages are included, all for Dhs350 per person.

Fouquet’s Dubai – Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai. Every Friday, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 398 1234. @fouquetsdubai

Satisfy your sweet tooth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The collaboration we didn’t know we needed… Crème joins forces with homegrown favourite Temple Creamery to unveil the Crème Swirl, a crossover that’s sure to satisfy every sweet tooth. Running from September 26 to 29 at Temple Creamery’s Al Wasl Road branch, this limited-time offering transforms three of Crème’s most iconic cookie flavours—Miso & White Chocolate, Dulce Milk Chocolate, and Strawberry & White Chocolate—into a rich, crunchy vanilla soft serve, Temple Creamery style. In celebration of this partnership, the two brands are also releasing a limited-edition tote bag, available for purchase at Temple Creamery’s Al Wasl branch throughout the weekend.

Temple Creamery, Al Wasl, Dubai. September 26 to 29. @templecreamery

Surprise a loved one

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flowwow – gifting marketplace UAE (@flowwow_ae)

Let’s face it: A wonderfully big and bright bouquet of flowers are a welcome addition to any home. Flowwow is a handy marketplace of local brands where you can order flowers, gifts, cakes, and more with next and same-day delivery in Dubai. They’ve launched a cosy autumn gift collection perfect for bringing a touch of seasonal magic to the UAE, even without the typical sweater weather or golden leaves. The collection features sunflower-inspired flower arrangements, carrot cake and pumpkin-flavored pastries, and homemade décor items designed to create that warm autumnal atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your own space or send a thoughtful gift to a loved one, Flowwow’s collection has everything you need to embrace the season.

@flowwow_ae

Saturday, September 28

Join a bracelet-making workshop for good

Feels juice bar has teamed up with FoscArt for a creative workshop where you’ll craft beach-inspired accessories using recycled materials, all while supporting marine conservation group AZRAQ. For Dhs100, enjoy a hands-on session with all materials included, plus a healthy drink and main course. Proceeds go towards protecting marine life in the UAE. Workshops are on September 21 and 28 at Feels Marsa Al Arab, and October 5 at Feels Abu Dhabi. Limited seats available.

Feels – Marsa Al Arab, Dubai. Sept 21 and 28, Dhs100. Register: foscart.zbooni.com

Enjoy a bubbly breakfast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SFUMATO (@sfumato.dxb)

Sfumato’s Saturday bottomless breakfast has launched with a complimentary buffet and two hours of free-flowing bubbles, cocktails, and mocktails for Dhs290. Indulge in classics like negroni, whisky sour, or mocktails like the shirley temple. The buffet features fresh artisanal breads, shrimp ceviche, and smoked salmon choux buns, plus a fresh breadbasket with multigrain and sourdough. The little ones can enjoy masterclasses with weekly themes like pizza and pumpkin spice treats, led by Head Pastry Chef Masha.

Sfumato – The Opus Tower, Business Bay, Dubai. Saturdays, 9am to 3pm. Tel: +971 58 101 5649. @sfumatodxb

Dance the night away

Ready to rave? Garage Nation Dubai is launching the season in unforgettable style at P7 Arena, Media One Hotel. Expect an energy-packed night with So Solid Crew’s MC Harvey and MC Romeo leading the charge, backed by DJ Dan Da Man. Joining them are DJ Pied Piper, MC DT, and MC Melody, promising to deliver all the garage hits you know and love. The iconic duo Whitley Ruchea and MC Ultra will bring their signature hype and sing-a-long set to keep the crowd going.

Garage Nation Dubai – P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Dubai. Saturday, September 28. 8pm to 3am. Tickets from Dhs100. @garagenationdxb

Have a paw-some day out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Dogtel Dubai – Daycare / Boarding / Grooming (@mydogtel)

My Dogtel in Dubai Investment Park 1 is hosting its first indoor Dog-Friendly Market, featuring 15 vendors with everything from treats and toys for your pups to handmade goods for humans. Whether you’re shopping for your furry friend or yourself, there’s something for everyone. Don’t forget to bring your four-legged friend along, grab a coffee, and enjoy browsing through pet-friendly shops and unique finds.

My Dogtel, DIP 1. Saturday, September 28. Pre-registration required – WhatsApp +971 58 560 2150 with your pup’s vaccination details. @mydogtel

Sunday, September 29

Get creative

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BISTRO DES ARTS DUBAI (@bistrodesarts)

Beloved French restaurant, Bistro Des Arts is hosting a ceramic candle workshop this Sunday at 6pm, led by Fiona Suissa, founder of @quartierdeco. Participants will have the opportunity to craft their own candle from scratch and take the creation home. Limited spots are available, so early booking is recommended. Tickets are Dhs245 and include a glass of sparkling wine and a bite, or a coffee and croissant.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina. Sept 29, 6pm. @bistrodesarts

Attend a unique foodie pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yana (@yana_tarabeine)

Le Guepard, Alserkal Avenue, is hosting a special one-off evening celebrating culinary and visual art. This event features a collaboration between Chef Yana Tarabeine and artist @lailamasristudioo. Enjoy a six-course tasting menu curated by chef Yana, inspired by the theme “Beyond Boundaries,” offering dishes that reflect a sense of home. After dinner, guests can participate in a painting workshop led by artist Laila, designed to explore the lives of immigrants in Dubai. Through storytelling on canvas, the workshop aims to capture their journeys, hustle, and struggles.

Le Guepard, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Sunday, September 29, 7pm. @le_guepard

Explore this popular indoor market

Zabeel House The Greens by Jumeirah is bringing back the Not Just for Vegans Market this Sunday, from 12pm to 6pm. As the UAE’s first vegan market, this event is designed to raise awareness of eco-friendly and vegan products. Browse a wide range of sustainable items, from skincare and handbags to clothes and home care, while enjoying free entry and supporting small local businesses. Guests can attend sustainability workshops, including the ‘Kinder Life’ series, which offers insights on living a more eco-friendly life, and enjoy a curated vegan menu from LAH LAH and Social Company. There’s plenty for kids too, with fun activities just for them.

Zabeel House The Greens by Jumeirah – The Greens, Dubai. Sun, Sep 29, 12pm to 6pm. Free entry. @notjustforvegansmarket

Images: Social/Provided