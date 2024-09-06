The season seems to be underway…

And we’re feeling refreshed and ready to take it on. Winter is coming – we can feel it in the air – and as the sun comes down and the temperatures lighten, the fun only increases. Happy Monday and have a smashing week ahead – you definitely will with this list.

Monday, September 9

Check out an art installation

Located on Manarat at Saadiyat, this multi-channel video and sound installation explores the impermanence of life through dance, music, and visual art and is set against the backdrop of the desert. Titled MUJO, the exhibit is open for walk-ins in Gallery A.

MUJO, Gallery A, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, Sep 7 to 17, @manaratalsaadiyat

Avail an exciting summer offer

Guests can explore 4 iconic Yas Island parks for just AED 169 per park, enjoying up to 50% off entry to Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. All this for Dhs675 per person.

wbworldabudhabi.com

Tuesday, September 10

Enjoy high-fashion poolside lounging

It’s your final month to enjoy the stylish summer takeover of Vilebrequin at Saadiyat Beach Club. Designer Vincent Darré and his team have adorned the beach club with an array of custom fabrics and hand-painted ceramics, splashing the venue with a little joie de vivre.

Saadiyat Beach Club x Vilebrequin, Saadiyat Island, 8am to 7.30pm daily, day pass prices vary, from Dhs150 ladies and Dhs275 gents, Tel: (0)2 656 3500, @saadiyatbeachclub

Wednesday, September 11

Transport with Lebanese nights at Derwandi

Derwandi Nights will showcase Lebanese singer Pamela Farhat every Wednesday night starting at 10pm. Dig into the flavorful array of hot and cold mezzes, flavorful mains and grills and house specials as Derwandi becomes the new go-to spot for the summer and beyond.

Derwandi, Radisson Blu Hotel, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Wed, from 10pm, (0) 58 853 9633, @derwandi.uae

Go business lunching

With stunning waterfront views of Al Maryah Island, this Lebanese cafe welcomes guests to enjoy a brand-new business lunch. Rooted in Lebanese culture, the business lunch is inclusive of one mezze or salad, a main course and a soft serve for Dhs160. If you’d like a mezze and salad it will cost an extra Dhs30.

Em Sherif Sea Café, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Mon to Fri from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, Dhs160 per person. Tel: (0)56 880 5333 @emsherifcafeabudhabi

Thursday, September 12

Tip your fedoras to this: Chicago the Musical is coming to town this year. This theatrical masterpiece, set in The Windy City is the newest exciting show to be confirmed for the capital as part of an electric 2024 events calendar.

Chicago the Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, September 12 to 22, from Dhs185, platinumlist.ae

Images: Supplied/Getty