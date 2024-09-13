Sponsored: Happy shopping…

If you live in or around Dubai Investment Park, then this one’s for you: African + Eastern has opened its latest conveniently located store inside Junction Mall, right by the supermarket so you can grab your favourite beverages along with your groceries.

With 45 stores across the UAE and Oman, African + Eastern is renowned for stocking the world’s leading drinks brands, and rare finds, while also delivering incredible customer service, with staff on-hand to help you with your selections.

The new Junction Mall location is an ideal spot to pick up your essentials, whether it’s for a weekend BBQ, at-home date night, or you’re hosting friends for a dinner that requires all your favourite drinks. Don’t forget to check out their walk-in beer room – perfect for grabbing a cold case that’ll see you through the live sporting season.

To celebrate its exciting opening, A+E Junction Mall is offering incredible deals

Exclusive giveaway

The first 250 customers who spend Dhs300 and more will receive a free premium single malt 12-year-old whiskey (1L), a 20 per cent discount voucher for their next purchase, and a stylish tote bag.

Exciting Discounts

When you spend Dhs200, you will be able to take advantage of 20 per cent off non-promo wine, spirits, and Champagne between 13-22 September.

You can also avail 20 per cent off cases of non-promo beer, also valid between 13-22 September.

Each purchase will also enter you into a contest to win a premium wine fridge with the contest running until October 15, so don’t miss your chance to win big. Winners will be contacted directly.

Don’t have a license? No problem.

Getting your alcohol license is now quick, easy, and free. With just a few clicks, you can apply for your Alcohol License and make a purchase right away. Visit licensedxb.com to apply for a free alcohol license online.

African + Eastern, Junction Mall, Dubai Investments Park, open Mon to Sun 10am to 10pm. @africaneasterndubai

Images: Supplied