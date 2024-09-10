Where burning calories is fun…

Activity seekers are spoiled in Dubai at the moment. There are plenty of new entertainment spaces from crazy golf to trampoline parks and golf simulators, and we’ve just got news of yet another more – Activate.

Launched by Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, this new interactive entertainment experience fuses gaming and fitness. is a concept by Canadian gaming company, Activate Games. The facility will open at City Centre Mirdif and it is set to open on September 18, 2024.

What can you expect inside?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Activate Games UAE (@activategamesuae)

Inside, you will find nine dynamic game rooms where the challenges react in real time. In other words, you and your mates are set to go on an adrenaline-filled adventure to try and beat the game.

The rooms cater to two to five players and are all designed to test your physical and mental agility. Expect to jump, climb, dodge and problem-solve through 50 different games including Mega Grid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Activate (@activategames)

Mega Grid went viral through TikTok and has since been popping up in entertainment spaces here in Dubai. Essentially, it’s a platform with multi-activated coloured lights which requires mega footwork to make it to the end.

Other high-tech games which blend digital and physical activities include Hoops, Strike, Portals, Press, Hide and Control.

The rooms are suitable for anyone over the age of six, and there are 10 difficulty levels ranging from easy to extreme.

You can play against your mates, or get real competitive and challenge other players in competitive mode.

Want to see your name shine on the scoreboard? Activate facilities across the world are designed with the same game rooms so players all over the world can compete to see who stands at the top.

Advance tickets can be purchased on playactivatemena.com from September 11, 2024.

Activate, City Centre Mirdif, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Mirdif, opening on Sept 18, playactivatemena.com, @activategamesuae