Akon-cert you don’t want to miss…

Pop and R’n’B superstar Akon loves Abu Dhabi and the World Tennis League so much, he’s coming back for a second consecutive year on December 19 to put on a show for you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Tennis League (@worldtennisleague)

Media: Instagram, What’s On archive

The hit singer, known for chartbusters such as Smack That, Lonely, Locked Up and Beautiful, has just been unveiled as the third artist to perform as part of the World Tennis League’s post-game concert series. Previous artists confirmed include Summer of 69 legend Bryan Adams on December 19, and Chicago native Anastacia, on December 20.

Akon dominated the global charts primarily between 2005 and 2010, with several of his hits becoming overnight party anthems. Several of his hits were also collaborations with other leading names in the industry.

Last December, Akon performed alongside another R’n’B heavyweight in Ne-Yo, also as part of the World Tennis League, at the Etihad Arena. Fans in the UAE capital can expect another evening of his superhits in this welcome encore.

Here’s where you can register your interest for tickets.

There’s one more show that’s yet to be announced as part of the World Tennis League series, scheduled for December 22. Who could it be? Stay tuned to whatson.ae to find out.

Akon Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 21, prices TBC. etihadarena.ae