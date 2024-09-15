It’s the last dance at Hudayriyat…

Boogie Box have been throwing parties around the UAE for the last 15 years, and this November, they’re bringing their final festival to the capital. So, mark your calendars for a 15-hour party on Hudayriyat Island on Saturday November 2 from 4pm to 2am.

Tickets are now available priced from Dhs200, available via platinumlist.net. You can also splash out on VIP tables, complete with backstage access, which are priced from Dhs4,000, fully redeemable on bottle service.

Promising a fusion of family-fun by day and electric DJ sets by night, the festival will take over Hudayriyat Beach for one day only. Kicking things off from 4pm, children are free to enter and welcome to attend until 7pm, and all are encouraged to enjoy dips in the sea and games on the beach, before enjoying sips at sunset. As day turns to night, beats take over the beach. Headlining Stage One will be three exciting dance music festival favourites: DJ Boring, Young Marco, and DJ Adiel. Aussie DJ Boring, a regular on the clubbing circuit for his vibrant sets that pair lesser known gems with more recent cuts; will spin alongside Young Marco, an up-and-coming Dutch DJ; and Roma-based DJ Adiel, who’s taken her unique Techno sound to some of Europe’s largest stages and coolest clubs, including DC10, Printworks, and Fuse.

Stage Two promises to be a showcase of lesser-known, moodier sounds from local and international talents, including a UAE debut for Hunee, who’s dancefloor-filling sets are colourful, diverse and soulful.

Elsewhere, festival-goers can look forward to a food and market area, where a market of homegrown vendors will allow you to shop for art, music and more. The food area will also provide a showcase of local brands to keep you fuelled up for a night of dancing.

Boogie Box, Hudayriyat Beach, Hudayriyat Island, 4pm to 2am, Saturday November 2, from Dhs200. @boogie.box