It’s the Balearic spot that’s brought Ibiza vibes to Yas Bay, and after a summer refurb, Cafe Del Mar is back in action – and it’s got a gorgeous new look.

Overlooking the waters of Yas Bay, Cafe Del Mar Abu Dhabi has the same chic and refined feel as before, but now features a shimmering new infinity pool – the largest of its kind in Abu Dhabi – and refreshed interiors. As well as a new infinity pool, Cafe Del Mar is elevating the beach club scene in the capital with luxe new cabanas and private villas, each featuring its own jacuzzi, perfect for a luxe day out.

Cafe Del Mar Abu Dhabi is now in soft opening, with its grand reopening set for October – along with the return of a string of weekly events.

As well as the beach club, Cafe Del Mar’s restaurant is also back in action, serving an array of Mediterranean fare perfect for dining on while enjoying the sunshine and picturesque Yas Bay views.

Whether you’re in the restaurant or the beach club, you can expect chilled-out tunes by day spun by the resident DJs, and iconic Cafe Del Mar sunset celebrations with lively entertainment.

Ensuring guests are well hydrated the beach club is now home to multiple bars. Keep cool in the pool while ordering refreshing cocktails at one of two pool bars, or cabana guests can enjoy VIP service at a dedicated cabana bar. As part of the new 360-degree outdoor space at Cafe Del Mar, you’ll also find another bar as well as live DJ performances and entertainment.

Cafe Del Mar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, 10am to 11pm weekdays, 10am to 12am weekends. Tel: (0)50 402 2283. @cafedelmarabudhabi