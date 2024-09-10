Bringing La Dolce Vita to a sun-drenched, Burj-facing beachfront…

Summer sojourns to Europe may now be behind us, but if you’re looking for a taste of La Dolce Vita in Dubai, get ready for Lucia’s Mare.

The oh-so-Instagrammable restaurant has long been popular on the Downtown dining circuit for its lemon-hued interiors, menu of southern Italian flavours, and fun-filled entertainment. But now Lucia’s has closed its doors at Address Sky View, and is set to reopen this October at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

The seasonal restaurant will be fully alfresco, taking the place formerly occupied by the Parker’s pop-up. It’ll be in good company on this alluring stretch of Burj Al Arab facing sand: chic St Tropez hotspot Verde Beach; and Nuska, renowned for its rose lunch, will be the Italian restaurant’s neighbours.

Although we’re not sure what Lucia’s Mare will look like, if its Capri-inspired interiors from the original in Downtown are anything to go by, we can expect lemon groves, blue and white tiles, and plenty of lemon print ceramics.

On the foodie front, Southern Italian flavours take centre stage, with fresh salads, homemade pastas served in giant wheels, and locally-sourced fish all providing the perfect options for sharing.

And as Lucia’s lands in a brand new location, we’re hoping its array of live singers, performers and acts will also be transitioning over to the pretty new beachside spot. Highlights from the original venue included waiters waving giant Italian flags while guests animatedly tap tambourines to the beat of Bella Ciao.

Lucia’s Mare, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, opening October. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

