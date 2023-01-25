Sponsored: The sun-drenched beach club is the city’s chicest new spot, complete with stunning Burj Al Arab views…

An iconic St Tropez hotspot has landed in Dubai, at an iconic address, right in front of the Burj Al Arab. Verde Beach is the brand new beach club you need to know about, bottling up chic Riviera glamour and showering it over a luxurious Mediterranean beach club and restaurant.

A hedonistic playground where guests can dine, drink, dance and soak up the festive ambience, Verde Beach is now open daily for dreamy days on the sand. Whether a leisurely lunch in the restaurant or a day of tanning on the beach, Verde Beach is set to be the place to see and be seen this season.

Mediterranean dining

On the culinary front, chef Julien Lee Thibault has devised a menu of creative Mediterranean dishes with French flair. Gourmet flavours are paired with fine French wine and an impressive menu of Champagnes.

Festive atmosphere by day, fine dining energy by night

From day to night, guests can enjoy slick service, a refined atmosphere, and a rotation of resident and international DJs spinning deep house. At the original in St Tropez, house music legends like David Guetta, Black Coffee, Marco Carola and the Martinez Brothers have all headlined, so we can expect the same pedigree for the fabulously festive parties at the new Dubai beach club.

A chic seaside escape

In elegant natural creams and earthy tones, the beach club unrolls along the sand right in front of the Burj Al Arab. Plush sun loungers and large sun beds are shaded by giant parasols, while driftwood cabanas offer a shaded spot for a VIP day out. Wherever you settle in for the day, you can be assured of incredible Burj Al Arab views.

Verde Beach Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, daily 10am to 7pm beach, daily 12pm to 5.30pm and 8pm to 1am restaurant. Location here. Tel: (0)4 228 5053. @verdebeachdubai