Sponsored: Bar takeovers, special deals and limited edition cocktails are coming to Al Hanah Bar…

Al Hanar Bar, the chic lobby bar at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, is shaking up a whole host of special events on the occasion of Negroni Week. With guest shifts from globally renowned bars, to special deals on signature tipples, it’s set to be a fun-filled week in celebration of this classic cocktail.

Taking place from September 16 until 22, here’s what’s happening at Al Hanar this Negroni Week…

September 16: Opening night masterclass

Opening the show, some of Abu Dhabi’s best bartenders will put on a thrilling showcase of classic and inventive Negroni mixes, where you’ll get to see the masters at work while sampling a selection of twists on the signature drink.

September 18: Guest shift from Alquímico

Alquímico from Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, twice recognized as one of The World’s 50 Best Bars and named as the World’s Best International Cocktail Bar at Tales of Cocktail 2024, will showcase their cocktails on September 18. The Cartagena hotspot is celebrated for its innovative blends that rely heavily on local ingredients, fused with modern techniques.

September 19 and 20: Priyanka Blah takes over

Founder of The Dram Attic and Academy Chair of The World’s 50 Best Bars, Priyanka Blah will be in residency at Al Hanah for two-nights only. She promises an in-depth look into the latest trends and innovations in cocktail culture.

September 19: The Bombay Canteen takes over

Alongside Priyanka Blah’s guest arrival, Mumbai’s celebrated The Bombay Canteen will take over the bar on September 19, promising a fusion of Indian flavours mixed in with vibrant and contemporary Negroni twists.

September 20: Taste famous tipples from Sidecar

New Delhi’s renowned Sidecar, an award-winning watering hole, comes to Al Hanah on September 20. Expect innovation and tradition in every sip.

September 21: A guest shift from Hope & Sesame

One of Guangzhou’s best bars, Hope & Sesame blends speakeasy charm with avant-garde cocktails, offering a uniquely immersive experience. Their creative drinks, crafted with precision, will delight guests in the UAE capital on September 21 and 22.

September 22: Hope & Sesame and SĀN YǑU hit the shakers

Two shake-shifters join forces on September 22, as Hope & Sesame remain in residence. On the same night, bartending talents from SĀN YǑU will also present their twists on the Negroni, inspired by traditional Chinese ingredients, fused with modern mixology.

Special deals

Each guest shift invites you to sample three Negronis with a selection of canapes for Dhs128.

Al Hanah Bar at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, 7pm onwards, September 16 to 22; and 3pm onwards, September 18 to 22 for masterclasses. shangri-la.com