A whole new season…

If you and your family loved Cirque Du Liban’s Pluma when it opened its doors in January this year, you’ll be thrilled to know it is returning this October with even more jaw-dropping stunts.

PLUMA Season 2 is taking everything we all loved about the original show and cranking it up a notch. This means, even more on-the-edge-of-your-seat action and new daring acrobatics paired with some pretty cool visual 3D projections.

Don’t leave the kids at home as the whole family will love the show paired with some new colourful characters.

Pluma 2.0 will open the doors to its tent with its new show from October 2, and ticket prices start from Dhs95. Children under the age of two can enter for free.

Haven’t seen Pluma before? Here’s the story…

The show introduces the audience to a girl called Pluma, which when translated from Latin means ‘feather’. Pluma, is a little one with big dreams of flying. She finds herself whisked away into another realm where magic is the air one breathes.

Here, she meets other beings who offer her age-old secrets of flight. As time goes on, she sprouts her wings, both metaphorically and literally, discovering her potential and nurturing a newfound faith in her abilities.

Show details

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, the two-hour show opens at 7pm. On Friday and Saturday there are two shows – the first at 5pm and the second at 7.30pm, and on Sunday the show begins at 5pm.

There are five ticket options to pick from:

Green: Dhs95

Blue: Dhs150

Red: Dhs180

Silver: Dhs275

Gold: Dhs375

Remember though, the seating area is essentially half a semi-circle and the prices are not based on how close of far away you are from the stage. Make sure you check out the location on the map provided on dubai.platinumlist.net before you add your tickets to cart.

Pluma (season 2), the tent at Dubai Festival City Mall, by the bay, from Oct 2, prices from Dhs95, @pluma.show