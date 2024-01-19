A world where we all fly…

Last year, the spectacular show aquatic show Fontana held under the big yellow and blue big top at Dubai Festival City left us on the edge of our seats with its jaw-dropping acrobatic stunts. If the show left you wanting more from the Lebanese entertainment production house, we have great news for you, as this year Cirque Du Liban has come up with a brilliant new show for us titled Pluma.

The new show has returned to Dubai Festival City Mall under a brand-new big top illuminated in green. You may have spotted while you were getting your shopping done at the mall. Tickets are priced at Dhs95 and can be purchased here.

What’s to expect?

The show introduces the audience to a girl called Pluma, which when translated from Latin, Pluma means ‘feather’. Pluma, is a little one with big dreams of flying.

She finds herself whisked away into another realm where magic is the air one breathes. Here, she meets other beings who offer her age-old secrets of flight. As time goes on, she sprouts her wings, both metaphorically and literally, discovering her potential and nurturing a newfound faith in her abilities.

Here’s a sneak peek of the show:

Expect aerial stunts, motorcyclists, acrobats, clowns and more paired with spectacular costumes, strobe lights, music and more. It’s a show the whole family will just love.

Speaking to What’s On, Thierry Antonios, Managing Partner of HAT Entertainment stated, ‘We are absolutely thrilled to introduce Pluma to the UAE. It’s not just another show, it’s an experience where dreams take wing. I couldn’t be more proud and excited about what we’re about to bring to the stage, so get ready for an unforgettable production.’

Images: What’s On and Pluma