Madonna could be your neighbour…

Not only does Dubai receive plenty of famous faces as visitors every year, many of them own homes and properties here, and for good reason, it would seem. Dubai is a centre of luxury, nightlife, great food and good living, and being a prime destination for high living, it’s no surprise the bigwigs want to make their mark. These are some of the celebrities who own homes in Dubai.

Brad Pitt

Everyone knows who Brad Pitt is – the American actor was and still is considered the textbook definition of eye candy, but besides his razor sharp jawline and baby blue eyes (I’m not a creep, I promise) his body of work covers several decades and many, many critically and commercially acclaimed pictures. Back when Brangelina was alive and thriving, it was reported that the couple has purchased a property on the World Islands. Whether they’ve sold it since their split remains a mystery but word has it that he is now the sole owner of the lavish property, complete with a massive swimming pool, private gym, and a home cinema.

Giorgio Armani

The unofficial and official godfather of fashion, Italian designer Giorgio Armani owns a massive apartment in the Burj Khalifa, which, by extension of the nature of the building, has incredible city views. The 3,460 square feet apartment is not part of the collection of residences and suites in the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa, as one would imagine, which is another pinnacle of luxury on its own conceptualised, designed and furnished by Armani himself. The hotel features a spa, 8 restaurants, 160 rooms and suites, and 144 private residencies with Armani furniture.

Lindsay Lohan

The actress, singer-songwriter and everyone girl’s childhood chick-flick queen, Lindsay Lohan is the owner of not one but two properties in the city, and is a permanent resident of Dubai. She bought her first apartment 2014 at an undisclosed location, and since moving here with her husband Bader Shammas, who is a financier at Credit Suisse, she’s also bought a luxurious villa in Emirates Hills. Lohan went through the rough patch with the American media and has since found privacy and a quiet life in Dubai, which she calls her home.

Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Bollywood is also one of the first celebrities to be known to have pruchased property in Dubai. Back in 2008, he was gifted a villa valued at 30 million dollars on the K frond of Palm Jumeirah by the developers Nakheel and is now a frequent visitor of the city. His lavish residence on the beachfront features an outdoor pool, jacuzzi, and direct beach access and is planned on 18,000 square feet of land. Now a local favourite, he’s starred in many campaign videos for Dubai Tourism and calls it his second home.

David and Victoria Beckham

The power couple of power couples, David and Victoria have been setting couple goals and making us all jealous since they first got together in their Man United and Spice Girls eras. Four kids and many, many years later, they both continue to stun the world. Posh and Becks have been in Dubai real estate for more than two decades now. The couple first purchased a lavish villa in the Palm Jumeirah back in 2002, which they ended up gifting to Victoria’s parents in 2009. After that, they bought a condo in the Burj Khalifa, which is their current property here.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is arguably one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and like Brad Pitt, has been in the game for a long time. If nothing at all, you might know him from Mission Impossible or Top Gun – he can do just about anything – just watch his WIRED Google Autocomplete interview and you’ll never feel more inadequate in your life. But we know now that he reportedly also owns an apartment in the Burj Khalifa, seemingly a favourite address among the A-listers. Another achievement to add to the never ending list, I guess.

Roger Federer

The most successful tennis star in the world – Roger Federer has a holiday home of sorts to get away from the chilly Swiss winters and find warmer corners (Dubai is a no brainer). He owns the stunning presidential penthouse of the Le Reve tower, which he bought in 2014. The property overlooks a marina filled with yachts and is decked out with six bedrooms, an expansive foyer and a powder room fit for royalty. The 50 floor tower has only ultra luxury, ultra expensive residences.

Michael Schumacher

This may be the wildest one yet. Michael Schumacher has not just a house or houses – he has an entire island in the World Islands. The ace Formula 1 driver was gifted this island in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2006. As you can imagine, the island is lavish beyond belief, located in the ‘Antarctica’ part, and featuring a large harbor, a heliport, and a glass mansion. Schumacher’s mansion has a golf course, tennis court, gym, more than one swimming pool, and its own beach club.

Madonna

Of course the Queen of Pop has a home in Dubai. Madonna is reported to have a home in the World Islands – not only does she have a home, she owns a piece of land in the collection of islands. Her home is the bit that represents Europe and the property has a 0.8-mile private beach where she has her own marina. Her living room is said to be submerged underwater, with a 24/7 view of the marine life and she reportedly paid 63 million dirhams to for this incredible island mansion.

Hilary Swank

Another one in the list of stars who seem to be associated with the World Islands, Hilary Swank’s property is a bit of a mystery. In 2008, she was heavily involved in the endorsement of Aquitania, a project developed within the archipelago, which is named after an ancient French region. She acts as an ambassador for this region and is reported to have property in this area itself, but the details of the exact location, what the property looks like, the price and all other details remain unknown.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the most recent and proud owner of a property in Dubai. Quite recently, he purchased a new home on the seahorse-shaped Jumeirah Bay Island, a most unique Island of Billionaires. While the home is still under construction, the plot of land is his, in an isolated enclave of the island. The villa is expected to cost around ten million euros and is just 8 kilometres from the city centre. It seems Jumeirah Bay Island is a popular choice for the rich, being secluded and private with beachfront plots.

