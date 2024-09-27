It’s the news you’ve all been waiting for…

Dubai Miracle Garden is one of our favourite Dubai outdoor attractions and we have the news you’ve all been waiting for. It is reopening for its 13th season on September 28, 2024.

We had to say goodbye to the park over the summer, and both residents and visitors alike have been awaiting its reopening. After teasing its social media followers on Instagram for a few weeks, it has officially announced it is opening its doors.

Dubai Miracle Gardens is the world’s largest display of flora and fauna, with the 72,000 square meter destination home to over 50 million flowers in over 120 varieties.

New ticket prices announced…

Regular rates are Dhs100 per adult, Dhs85 per child, and children below three can enter for free.

If you are a UAE resident, however, you get a special rate of Dhs60 (both adults and children) and those under the age of three can enter for free.

You can book your tickets on dubaimiraclegarden.com or directly at the gates.

The garden, which opened in 2013, transforms and adds new floral arrangements, sculptures and more each season. No matter how many times you visit, you will be amazed.

In 2016, the attraction also won a Guinness World Record for the largest flower arrangement/structure forming the shape of the Airbus A380, pictured above.

Other outdoor attractions reopening

As winter is slowly but surely setting in, a lot of popular outdoor attractions in Dubai have announced their opening. So far, we know Dubai Safari Park and Hatta Wadi Hub is opening on October 1 and Global Village UAE on October 16.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South – Dubai, Mon to Fri 9am to 9pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 422 8902, dubaimiraclegarden.com

Images: Unsplash and Archive