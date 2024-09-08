Alfresco season loading…

As we say goodbye to summer, we welcome the return of some of our favourite outdoor attractions. And as of next month, you’ll be able to walk on the wild side at Dubai Safari Park, which reopens its doors on Tuesday October 1.

For its sixth season, visitors will be able to enjoy all of the best bits of the park you’ve seen before, as well as some new wildlife experiences that have been added during the summer closure.

Dubai Safari Park is divided into six themed zones, all filled with an array of edu-tainment experiences designed to highlight animal welfare and the park’s conservation efforts. Visitors can navigate them either on foot or using the shuttle train, marvelling at over 3,000 animals, and learn about the different species and the way they’re looked after and protected.

Some 78 mammal species, 50 types of reptile and 111 kinds of birds call Dubai Safari Park home. Whether you’re looking out for lions and tigers on a safari drive, feeding giraffes, or spotting elephants in the African Village, enriching animal encounters, two safari experiences, and educational presentations await. For little ones, there’s also a Kids Farm, where you’ll find some of the cutest – and friendliest – residents at the park.

“Dubai Safari Park not only provides unforgettable experiences for our guests but stands as an example of responsible tourism and wildlife conservation,” explained Ahmad Al Zarouni, Director of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality. “Our new season opening will mark an exciting chapter in Dubai’s ongoing efforts to promote tourism by giving Dubai visitors the chance to experience wildlife in a way that is completely new for the region.”

Tickets and timings

From October 1, Dubai Safari Park will open from 9am to 5pm daily.

Day passes start from Dhs50 for adults and Dhs20 for children, which includes walking tour of the park, Arabian desert safari, live shows, and access to the kids farm. Or pay Dhs75 for adults and Dhs45 for children if you want all that, plus reserved seating for the shows and unlimited train rides. To include the safari drive, you’ll pay Dhs95 for adults and Dhs35 for children. Prices are exclusive of VAT and correct as of January 2023.

dubaisafari.ae