A milestone edition…

The countdown has begun to the highly anticipated, everyone’s favourite way to spend all their money – Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) – a glorious season for sales for us, not so much for our wallets. Dates for a milestone edition number 30 have been announced, for the season 2024-2025. The festival will run from December 6, 2024 to January 12, 2025.

As always, Dubai Festivals and Retail establishment will be planning a smashing season, bringing the entire Emirate together for a very special 30th anniversary edition. The festive season is enough reason to celebrate, but all the more now with this anniversary.

The festival was first established in 1996, with the one of the first city-wide shopping festivals in the world taking place that same year. Having evolved from then, it is now has world-class live entertainment, iconic unique-to-Dubai attractions, exceptional hospitality, a thriving gastronomy scene, wonderful cultural moments, and stunning natural landscape.

It’s a big legacy indeed, and to celebrate this huge legacy, this edition of DSF will be the most grand, out-of-this-world and action packed one the city has ever seen in the history of the festival. The calendar is extraordinary, brimming with exciting events and fun for everyone, every single day.

Not only is the season marked with amazing discounts that will make your holiday season shopping that much more easy, but also 38 days of experiences, concerts and adventures designed for you make the most of Dubai’s vibrant, outdoor, winter season. This is a special time of the year and that’s how we’ll treat it.

Among the many experiences get ready to welcome the wildly popular Market Outside The Box (MOTB), an outdoor community pop-up event, 321 Festival, foodie festival Canteen X, shopping deals and discounts from across 1,000 global and local brands and of course, New Year’s Eve celebrations to remember.

Expect also the return of theme park adventures, beachside fun and all the chances to win incredible life-changing prizes. And of course, the bit of free entertainment lighting up the Dubai night skies, with daily fireworks, drone shows and Dubai Lights.

The full calendar of the season will be unveiled soon, so stay tuned for that. This will be your guide to making the best and most of this season, and enjoy the beautiful weather, the best time of the year. Keep an eye out on @dubaifestivals on social media and the Dubai Shopping Festival website.

Dubai Shopping Festival, Dec 6, 2024 to Jan 12, 2025, @dubaifestivals

