Swedish DJ and music producer Eric Prydz will be hosting an incredible concert on October 18 to close out the 44th edition of GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech and startup show.

What better way to do it? HOLO is a sensory experience like no other, treating your eyes and ears with a series of spectacular holographic projections that push the boundaries of reality and technology.

For the very first time in Dubai and the whole of the region, he will take the stage at Expo City and take over your minds with a celebration of technological and musical innovation, having wowed audiences all over the world with this sensation.

The concert merges music and 3D holographic projections, hence the name, and the core of the show is the ‘Holosphere’, the technology that consists of two suspended LED screens that shoot holographic 3D projections at the audience. All this action is happening in sync with Eric Prydz’ insane blend of progressive house, trance and techno beats.

The show is presented in association with Sónar – a world renowned platform for music, creativity and innovation since its first edition in Barcelona in 1994. It employs state of the art technology, lighting and laser arrays.

General admission tickets cost Dhs175, Golden circle tickets will cost you Dhs495 and VIP tickets will cost you Dhs850, and are available to purchase on dubai.platinumlist.net. Remember, concert stars at 7:30 and you need to be 16 years of age and above to attend. Go have the best time ever.

HOLO, Expo City Arena, Expo City, Oct 18, 2024, tickets starts at Dhs175, @ericprydz

