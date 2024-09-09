Bringing you luxury, comfort and unforgettable travels…

While Etihad airways has introduced travellers to several luxurious product collabs over the past year, the UAE’s national carrier now pushes the relaxation quotient to new heights with the launch of its new spa at Zayed International Airport (AUH), in partnership with Be Relax.

The aviation superbrand has joined hands with the world’s leading airport spa brand, to bring passengers unparalleled travel wellness within Etihad’s stunning new lounges at AUH’s Terminal A.

What’s On at the new spa?

Simply put, the new spa by Etihad and Be Relax ensures that wellness is the cornerstone of your travel experience with Etihad. The new facility is accessible to both Etihad Lounge guests, as well as other passengers, with no prior booking or membership required.

Services

With renowned luxury skincare brand Valmont taking care of your next facial treatment and Italian brand Philip Martin’s in charge of bringing you top-tier body and haircare services, you’ll be in good hands at Etihad’s new spa.

If sitting in a cramped seat on a long-haul flight tends to take a toll on your tired body, look no further. The new spa offers signature massage chairs and full-body massage treatments, ensuring you feel your best.

There’s also a whole list of services available for those who want to look their best when they travel, with haircare and nail care services, as well as barber services, showers by BODYFUL, and unique sophrology sessions offered in collaboration with Ressource Paris.

This new relaxation hub by Etihad Airways will serve passengers who are departing from Zayed International Airport, as well as those that are in transit and have a few hours to enjoy the world-class aviation marvel that is AUH. Be Relax, established experts at creating an indulgent and rejuvenating spa experience for you, bring a host of services that are flexibly timed to allow you to get the best out of your time in the capital, before you proceed on your journey – relaxed and rejuvenated.

The spa is available for travellers to use 24 hours a day, and is located next to Gate C27.

But before you head over…

With all of the above confirming that Etihad’s new spa sets a whole new standard in travel wellness, we’re sure you’re itching to take a look inside their lounge at Zayed International Airport. Luckily, What’s On has you covered:

Just one more reason to fly through Zayed International Airport and experience Abu Dhabi…

Etihad Lounge, Terminal A, Zayed International Airport, by Gate C27, open 24 hours. @etihad @zayedintlairport

