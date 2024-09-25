Keeping staycation season alive…

Banyan Tree Dubai is doing the most this season – summer may be over, but staycation season doesn’t have to end. An exclusive staycation deal has been put in place for UAE and GCC residents – now is the time to book your staycation experience for this urban sanctuary.

Guests booking their stays now will get to enjoy a host of benefits with this staycation deal, including the best available rates on any room or suite bookings. The offer also includes daily breakfast and dinner at the resort’s dining destinations, a 20 per cent discount on dining and spa treatments, a flexible cancellation policy, and the convenience of early check-in and late check-out.

You might also like 8 huge megaprojects that will change the face of Dubai

Perched on Bluewaters Island, Banyan Tree Dubai is an escape within the city, tucked away on an island and offering peace, tranquility and a chance to recharge. All those with a valid Emirates ID or resident cards for any of the GCC countries will be able to avail this package.

On the resort, you’ll find world-class facilities, including a variety of culinary options and avenues for well-being. The Banyan Tree Spa will treat you to soothing massages, revitalising facials, and an array of other treatments tailor made for a holistic healing experience.

Among the dining destinations to try, choose from celebrated Asian at Demon Duck to French favourites at Alizée and authentic Japanese at TakaHisa, among many others. You can also kick back, relax and enjoy the waters at the Alizée pool and beach club.