For a limited time only…

Now is the time to head down to Yas Island – starting tomorrow until September 30, you can get 30 per cent off on theme park tickets on the island.

One for the thrill seekers, avail the discount on single-day, single-park tickets to Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

This season, experience the best of the best of the island‘s most exhilarating experiences, from insane roller coasters, dead drop water slides, Warner Bros. characters coming to life and marine adventures.

Keep in mind…

Tickets bought in this period must be used by October 13, 2024 and guests are required to select their visit date online at the time of purchase during the offer period. For tickets purchased at the gate, they must be used the same day as purchase.

Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the best of what Yas Island has to offer. Book your tickets at the respective websites.

