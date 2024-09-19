Diners can look forward to a flavour-filled three days at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental…

The Michelin Guide Food Festival was a smash hit success when it brought the fine flavours of some of the world’s best restaurant’s to Louvre Park last year, and now it’s back for a second edition.

This year, the Michelin Guide Food Festival will take place at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental from Friday November 22 to Sunday November 24, inviting foodies to discover a slew of exciting culinary experiences.

Star chefs from an impressive collection of 20 local and international Michelin Guide-recommended restaurants will showcase their signature dishes, deliver masterclasses and offer unique insights into their kitchens across the three-day extravaganza. There will also be a special marketplace featuring local producers, where you can stock up on goodies for your own culinary adventures.

Tickets are on sale now, with early bird rates available until October 31 priced at Dhs85. You can get them via platinumlist.net. Thereafter, tickets will be Dhs100.

The chefs

Foodies in Abu Dhabi will recognise many of the local names taking part in this year’s food festival, including the teams behind the four one Michelin Star restaurants in the UAE capital: 99 Sushi Bar, Erth, Hakkasan and Talea. From Abu Dhabi’s dining scene, you’ll also be able to feast on the flavours of dishes from star chef Akmal Anuar’s Otoro and Tean, the Middle Eastern eatery from Jumeirah Saadiyat Island.

From the international landscape, there will be chefs from two Michelin Star restaurants such as Crony in Japan, Evvai will bring its modern cuisine from Brrazil, and Restaurant Allen from Seoul. One Michelin Star restaurants including Casa Vigil from Argentina, Esquina Común from Mexicio, Samrub Samrub Thai from Thailand, and Vino Locale from Turkey will also fly in for the food festival.

Activities

If you’re looking to up your skills in the kitchen, there will be three exclusive masterclasses to look forward to. There will also be the Michelin Stars Table, a six hands collaboration on a unique menu, plus a premium hospitality lounge, for those looking to enjoy a VIP day out.

The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi Food Festival, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, November 22 to 24, from Dhs85. platinumlist.net