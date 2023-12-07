The best of the capital’s restaurant scene…

Just in: The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Michelin Guide 2023 is here. The Michelin inspectors have spoken for a second year, awarding the very best of the capital’s dining scene.

This year’s Michelin Guide features 4 one Michelin Star Restaurants (an increase from three in 2022) and 6 Bib Gourmands (up from four in 2022). There are also 3 restaurants recognised with Michelin Special Awards. In total, 36 restaurants feature in the guide, an increase from 33 in 2022.

There were once again no three or two Michelin Star restaurants, and no restaurants lost stars.

ONE MICHELIN STAR

New: Erth, Abu Dhabi’s Cultural district

Retained: 99 Sushi Bar

Retained: Hakkasan

Retained: Talea by Antonio Guida

BIB GOURMAND

Bib Gourmand recognises places offering great cooking at reasonable prices. For 2023, two new Abu Dhabi restaurants have made it onto the list, making it a total of six Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurants in Abu Dhabi. The rest of the list remains the same as last year, meaning no recipients have been upgraded or downgraded in the category.

Here are all the restaurants that made it onto the list: Al Mrzab (new); Oii (new); Otoro; Almayass; Beirut Sur Mer; and T’azal.

MICHELIN SPECIAL AWARDS

The inspectors aren’t only focusing on food while they dine, they’re also looking out for shining stars among the service. In this year’s guide, there are 3 Abu Dhabi contenders for special awards. They are:

Service Award 2023: Chandran Thanggaraja, Kopitiam by Chandy’s

Young Chef Award 2023: Rigers Cuka, Oii

Opening of the Year Award 2023: James Soo Yong Kim, Les Dangereux

MICHELIN SELECTED RESTAURANTS

Alongside the Michelin-starred restaurants, Bib Gourmands, and Michelin Special Awards, there are 9 restaurants joining the Michelin-selected list, which will feature in the guide. These are: Al Farah; José by Pizarro; Kopitiam by Chandy’s; Les Dangereux; Maté; Ray’s Grill; Terra; and Yadoo’s House.

The restaurants that have retained their place in the Michelin selected list are: Butcher & Still; Byblos Sur Mer; Café Milano; Catch by St. Regis; Cipriani; Coya; Dai Pai Dong; Fouquet’s; Finz; Grand Beirut; Li Beirut; Li Jiang; LPM; Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi; Mazi; Meylas; Mijana; Moksh; Namak; NIRI; Oak Room; Paradiso; Punjab Grill; Silk & Spice; Tean; VaKaVa Pan Latin Grill and Lounge by Richard Sandoval; Villa Toscana; and Zuma.

The guide said goodbye to five restaurants that didn’t quite make the cut for a second year. They were: Cafe James; Fishmarket; Hoi An; Market Kitchen; and Shang Palace.

Images: Supplied