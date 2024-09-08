And there’s 20 per cent off bookings until September 9…

Glamping loving guys and gals assemble: Hatta Resorts is reopening on October 1. Located 90 minutes outside of Dubai, Hatta is a gorgeous natural enclave of rugged mountains that encase the shimmering Hatta dam, a true retreat to nature when you want to escape the city.

While you can visit this town’s only hotel, JA Hatta Fort; and it’s mountainous routes and dam year-round, Hatta Resorts, where you’ll find its array of elevated glamping options; and Hatta Wadi Hub, the action-packed activity centre, are seasonal. Welcoming visitors from Tuesday October 1, you have the choice to book either a cosy caravan, luxe dome tent, or the swish wooden lodges.

Rates for Hatta Caravans start from Dhs640 per night, Damani Lodges start from Dhs880 per night, and Hatta Domes start from Dhs1,040 per night.

On the fun side of things, there’s a whole host of activities and adventures you can get stuck into while you’re there at Hatta Wadi Hub like hiking, horseback riding, paragliding, kayaking and mountain biking.

It’s also home to mountain biking, zip lines and axe throwing for the adventurous outdoors fans, and pony rides and net walks for those that prefer less adrenaline-pumping activities.

During the summer, Dubai Municipality also unveiled the UAE’s longest mountain trails in Hatta, so if you’re heading this way, be sure to bring your hiking shoes. The Hatta Mountain Trails project features 21 cycling routes spanning 53 kilometres, 17 walking trails across 33 kilometres, wooden bridges, rest stops and service facilities.

Save 20 per cent on early bird bookings

If you want to be one of the first to return to Hatta this season, then you can get 20 per cent off bookings made between Saturday September 7 and Monday September 9.

Whether you’re looking to glamp in the stunning landscapes or embark on a thrilling adventure at Hatta Wadi Hub, book by September 9 for stays between October 1 and 15 to avail the 20 per cent discount. Call (0)4 820 5500 to reserve.

visithatta.com