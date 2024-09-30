And yes, it is also oh-so-Instagrammable…

Barcelona-born, award-winning restaurant, Brunch & Cake is popular among UAE residents and visitors for many reasons. One, no matter what branch you visit, it’s most likely going to end up on your social media, and two, the food is equally as pretty and tastes pretty delightful, too. Now, the all-day dining establishment is launching a fresh new concept, and we’re sure it will draw in the crowds.

Meet Olas by Brunch & Cake

The new concept focuses on a grab-and-go counter service keeping in mind guests who don’t have a lot of time on hand for a meal during their busy day. It also brings forward a time-conscious menu and one which matches the calibre of Brunch & Cake. In other words, your meal will be given the same quality and attention, so you’re still going to be impressed.

For those working on the go, feel free to set up your office for the day at Olas by Brunch & Cake. The surfer and laidback beach-inspired cafe is sure to keep you inspired.

You can stay fueled with fresh juices, smoothies, coffee or tea, and of course, there are fresh bakes and cakes, too.

What’s more, the restaurant doesn’t compromise on freshness or nutrition, and the menu can be customised so you can enjoy your meal just the way you like it. For those counting calories, there are acai bowls, yoghurt bowls, chia bowls, fruit bowls, and vibrant fresh salads, plus sandwiches.

But we’ve been told the focaccia is the star of the menu and is baked fresh right before your very eyes in the stone oven. And you can fill them with whatever toppings you desire.

Giving back Olas by Brunch & Cake is passionate about sustainable practices and it will be evident throughout their restaurant and operations. Besides eco-friendly packaging, the restaurant is sourcing all its coffee beans from sustainable suppliers, and the sale of its retail products will go towards ocean and marine life charities. Those keen to try this new concept by Brunch & Cake will have to make a beeline to Al Zahia Uptown in Sharjah but soon, Olas by Brunch & Cake will find a home in Dubai at the bustling Dubai International Financial Centre. We are keeping our eyes peeled for the opening and will let you know as soon as we do. We can’t wait to meet you Olas by Brunch & Cake! @olasuae

