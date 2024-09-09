Let’s go girls…

Ladies, if you’re looking for new deals in Dubai that are doing the most for us to make sure we have a fabulous night out, then this is the list for you. These new ladies’ nights in Dubai are iconic, come with delicious bites, and are the perfect excuse to go out – not that we should ever need one.

Here are five new ladies’ nights in Dubai to check out this week.

Agora

The deal: Dhs195 for unlimited bites and drinks.

Enjoy an elegant and sophisticated evening with Agora’s limited-time ladies’ night in collaboration with Rabanne. Indulge in exquisite cocktails and explore the new fragrance ‘Million Gold,’ while dancing to DJ Pink’s beats.

Agora, Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Wednesdays, from 8pm to midnight. Dhs195 for unlimited bites and beverages. @agora_dxb

Okku

The deal: two hours of free-flow drinks with a sharing-style menu, Dhs250 for ladies, Dhs350 for men.

Get ready for a brand new ladies’ night from the legends at Candypants in collaboration with the iconic restaurant, Okku. Ladies and gents can both enjoy two hours of free-flow drinks with a sharing plates menu at the chic, Japanese-inspired setting.

OKKU, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, from 7pm onwards. Dhs250 for ladies, Dhs350 for men. @okku_dubai

Oanjo

The deal: Dhs99 for 3 drinks including cocktails, plus a special food menu.

Gather your girls for an evening of cocktails and indulge in a selection of dishes like soft-shell crab maki, gyozas, and prawn tempura at this chic rooftop spot.

O Anjo, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, Wednesdays, from 7pm to midnight. Dhs99 for 3 drinks. Tel: (0)4 377 2007. @oanjodubai

Tania’s Teahouse

The deal: Dhs99 for four selected drinks and 25 per cent off the food menu.

Ladies, mark your calendars for the ultimate girls’ night out, and no, there isn’t any actual tea involved, except the tea spilled amongst friends. Enjoy a selection of house spirits, wines, and cocktails while indulging in delicious treats and vibrant music at this chic, cozy spot.

Tania’s Teahouse, Thursdays, from 4pm to 11pm. Dhs99 for drinks and 25 per cent off food. @taniasteahouse

Jone’s The Grocer

The deal: Dhs149 for free-flowing house drinks and 20 per cent off the à la carte menu, or upgrade to bubbles for Dhs199.

Enjoy a relaxed evening with free-flowing drinks and discounted dishes from the à la carte menu, making your Tuesday night extra special.

Jones the Grocer, Dubai Golf, Tuesdays, from 6pm till late. Dhs149 per person, Dhs199 with bubbles. @jonesthegrocer

Images: Supplied